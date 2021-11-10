ABAR Abstract Named No. 23 Fastest Growing Company in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State-based title insurance company, ABAR Abstract, has been named the 23rd fastest growing company in Rochester by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. The company was on hand to receive this honor at the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 Awards on Thursday, November 4, at the Floreano Convention Center in downtown Rochester.

To be eligible for the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100, businesses must be privately held, headquartered in the nine-county Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region, and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years. ABAR Abstract recently changed its business model to become a full-service title agency. As a result, the company went from four to 25 employees and increased its customer base by over 60%.

"It's a great honor to be recognized for ABAR's accomplishments. The credit though lies with our great staff members who have put in the extra effort and worked diligently to provide a high level of customer service," said ABAR Abstract's Chief Operating Officer, Kert McGuire. "Without them, we simply would not have experienced the successful growth we've had, and I thank them all for being on our team as we continue to foster a workplace that enables each staff member to grow professionally."

ABAR Abstract, which was founded in 2010, is led by President Mike Donoghue and McGuire. The downtown Rochester-based company works extensively with mortgage lenders, attorneys, and homebuyers to provide comprehensive abstract and title services in New York State.

"The future of ABAR Abstract will be working in conjunction with our affiliate company, Premium Mortgage Corporation, to streamline processes and assist in expanding our footprint into new markets," McGuire continued. "Our success will be based upon continuing to build relationships and assisting clients with their title insurance and abstract related needs."

About ABAR Abstract

ABAR Abstract is a regional title insurance company headquartered in Rochester, NY. The company provides abstract, real estate search products, and title insurance services across New York State to their clients for both residential and commercial properties. ABAR Abstract has been in business for over 10 years and have recently invested in growing their footprint and in new technologies to streamline policies, procedures, and communications. For assistance with the sale, purchase, or refinance transaction of your property, please contact (585) 241-3373.

