GCLSI, Beststeel sign strategic cooperation agreement for joint development of new BIPV products

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen:002506) (refer as GCLSI), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, signed the strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Beststeel New Energy Co., Ltd. (refer as Beststeel), at the GCL Energy Center in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. The agreement marks the partnership between GCLSI and Beststeel. The two companies will collaborate in the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) sector by establishing a dedicated team to jointly develop and market new BIPV products in a move to leverage the combination of photovoltaic power generation and metal roofing systems.

"This is a collaboration between two industry leaders as Beststeel has been committed to the construction industry for 25 years with an in-depth understanding of the metal cladding(roofing/wall) system," said GCLSI executive president Zhang Kun. "The partnership will see both companies expand application scenarios and their businesses in the industrial and commercial construction market by creating synergies in product innovation and standards compliance, which, in turn, will help improve efficiencies of our offerings and spur a radical change across the sector. Thanks to Beststeel for their trust in GCLSI and expect to fully leverage both firms' respective advantages in developing new BIPV products, with the aim of fueling the growth of the clean energy sector."

"Driven by the policies that promoting green buildings, the market for integrated modular and prefabricated buildings has experienced rapid growth over the past few years. The building cladding sector has also witnessed substantial growth given the trend towards the industrialization of construction," indicated Beststeel chairman Xu Jinyong. "We chose GCLSI as our strategic partner in the BIPV domain as a result of their extensive experience in the renewable energy sector, especially in the PV market. We look forward to working together to provide safe and reliable BIPV products worldwide."

About Beststeel

Beststeel is recognized as one of the largest steel structure manufactory based on metal cladding system and light gauge steel (LGS) framing system in China. It has been designated as a well-known brand in China's construction industry.

About GCLSI

GCLSI is a leading Chinese integrated energy system supplier that is mainly engaged in R&D, design, production and sales of high-efficiency PV cells, differentiated modules, EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) systems for power stations, and integrated energy storage systems in addition to providing one-stop services.

