GeoH Announces New Leadership Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based GeoH today announced the hiring of two new leadership team members and the transition of another. GeoH is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that provides an end-to-end practice management solution for the home health care market. The company was named one of the Top Ten Home Healthcare Solutions Providers in 2020 by Healthcare Tech Outlook.

Tom Bumgardner joins GeoH to be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and David Gunn to be the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). GeoH Co-Founder Dylan Vester assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Bumgardner most-recently served as the CEO of SonarMed Inc., where he took the medical device company from the brink of bankruptcy to a successful acquisition by global giant Medtronic in 2020. Before his role at SonarMed, Bumgardner served as Vice President of Operations for a corporate start-up funded by MASCO. He led the development of the standardized operational processes, tools and IT platform to support the nationally branded home services company. He is identified as a High-Potential Executive, an honor reserved for the top two percent of MASCO executives. Bumgardner earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Gunn also comes to GeoH from SonarMed where he was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President of Business Development. He directed all facets of the administrative and financial management of the company, including raising six rounds of financing from angel and institutional investors. Before that, Gunn co-founded a successful start-up, LASAS Technologies, and worked as the Director of Product Management for a team that launched a corporate funded start-up for MASCO. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Management Information Systems from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from The Johnson School at Cornell University.

Vester, one of the co-founders of GeoH who is transitioning to the CTO position, has 17 years of professional engineering experience and a passion for bleeding-edge technology. Vester has led teams and worked on projects in the software world that millions of people use every day - from Microsoft and Salesforce scaling their enterprise solutions to the Supreme Court of Indiana, where he built the e-ticketing software (eCWS) for the State Police, Marriage Licenses and the Protective Order Registry. Vester started his consulting agency Vestera Technologies working with the State of Indiana, and dipped his toes into the world of startups with ODataHQ, Subroute.io, and Daycare Dashboard.

"This is an incredible team with the experience and drive necessary to grow the company," says GeoH Co-Founder Doug Rowe. "Our solution is quickly becoming a must-have in the home health care industry and this leadership team is committed to innovation and growth at the highest levels."

