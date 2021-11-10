Sister fund of The Batchery leverages extensive investor networks to invest in the future

Investor Advisor Seed Ventures Closes First Round Sister fund of The Batchery leverages extensive investor networks to invest in the future

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Advisor Seed Ventures (IA Seed Ventures) is pleased to announce the first closing of its new venture fund with investments in five companies. These deals mark the beginning of active investment for this new network of accomplished investors.

These investments are:

IA Seed Ventures focuses on early-stage investments in platforms and technologies that promise to significantly transform the current business landscape. In particular, IA Seed Ventures invests in:

Crypto/Web3 - Decentralized platforms from gaming to consumer platforms to DeFi where communities collectively make important decisions and where benefits are distributed equitably among the contributors of that platform.

FinTech - software-driven changes in the management and stewardship of personal finance, insurance, and capital markets.

SaaS - horizontal and vertical SaaS solutions that solve large problems for mid-size and large businesses.

IA Seed Ventures grew out of the Batchery , a five-year-old virtual accelerator that aggregates the experience and background of more than 35 investors, operators, and entrepreneurs and focuses them on a handful of startups each year. The fund is led by General Partners Peter Burghardt, Ed Dua, Leonid Igolnik, David Koehn, and Garrett Koehn. All of IA Seed Ventures' General and Venture Partners are drawn from the Batchery's Investor/Advisory Network, a community of accredited investors who are also the mentors, instructors, and operators of Batchery programs.

The Batchery accredited investor community is growing each year, and more than 150 companies have already graduated from Batchery programs. This history affords IA Seed Ventures with a vetted community of founders and a steady flow of insights, expertise, and investment opportunities that continually inform the IA Seed Ventures investment strategy and portfolio.

Previous investment participation by the General Partners of IA Seed Ventures includes a broad range of successful businesses. Companies include:

Learn more at https://iasv.co/

View original content:

SOURCE Investor Advisor Seed Ventures