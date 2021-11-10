The Cypress™ Hero EcoSmart® Backpack, made from recycled water bottles, connects to a consumer's iPhone® to locate the backpack if it's missing for ultimate convenience, security, and peace-of-mind

Targus® Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for New Sustainable Backpack Equipped with Find My™ Technology The Cypress™ Hero EcoSmart® Backpack, made from recycled water bottles, connects to a consumer's iPhone® to locate the backpack if it's missing for ultimate convenience, security, and peace-of-mind

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Cypress Hero EcoSmart® Backpack, featuring built-in Apple® Find My™ Technology.

CES® 2022 Innovation Award Winner: The Cypress™ Hero EcoSmart® Backpack with Find My™ Technology from Targus®

Slated for retail availability next spring, this innovative laptop backpack features a built-in tracking device that connects to its owner's iPhone® to find the location of his or her personal tech and other belongings inside the backpack to keep them safe and secure whether at home, in the office, or on the go. Or if the iPhone® gets lost, the backpack will find it on the Find My network.

As an added benefit, the equivalent of 26 plastic water bottles in recycled materials were used in producing each backpack.

Built to fit laptops up to 16 inches, it is intelligently designed with a dedicated padded laptop compartment and plenty of pockets and storage compartments for carrying and organizing multiple devices and personal items.

"With today's mobile consumers who carry several devices and personal belongings, keeping track of them all can be challenging," says Scott Elrich, Director, Global Product Management – Soft Cases. "We have combined the latest Apple technology with a smart, carefully designed backpack that meets the needs of today's mobile and eco-conscious consumers for superior comfort, convenience, and functionality – whether at home, in the office, or on the go."

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 live in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Targus US

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Targus