Vistra Donates $50,000 to Support and Honor America's Veterans

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In appreciation of the men and women (and canines) who serve our country, Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced a $50,000 donation to organizations working to support active and veteran military members. The donations will help care for wounded veterans, transition military members to civilian life, and support military families and organizations committed to honoring our nation's heroes every day.

"Vistra has a long, proud history of both hiring veterans and providing strategic support to our servicemen and women," said Curt Morgan, chief executive officer of Vistra. "When you hire a veteran, you gain an employee with integrity, adaptability, and strong leadership skills. Today, we salute all of our military, those who have and are currently protecting us through the ultimate act of selfless sacrifice. We especially celebrate and honor those who make Vistra a stronger company – the hundreds of Vistra veterans, guardsmen, and reservists, and the many veteran-owned businesses that bolster our supply chain."

Vistra is proud to support veterans and servicemembers through donations to the following organizations:

$10,000 to Carry The Load, which works to bring all Americans together in honoring our nation's heroes.

$10,000 to the Fisher House Foundation, which builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free-of-charge while a loved one is in the hospital.

$10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project, which offers a variety of programs and services to wounded veterans.

$7,500 to Combined Arms, which provides career support, networking, and mentorship opportunities for military service individuals looking to enter the workforce.

$5,000 to Children of Fallen Patriots, which provides scholarships and educational counseling to children who lost a parent in the line of duty.

$5,000 to the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation, which designs educational programs and events to recognize our veterans for their service, including the annual Dallas Veterans Day parade, student art contests, and the North Texas VetFest.

$2,500 to Wreaths Across America, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies across 1,600 locations in all 50 states.

Veteran and military support is a core component of Vistra's business. In addition to donations like these and employee volunteer efforts, Vistra is an authorized Department of Defense SkillBridge Program industry partner, providing opportunities for active -duty military service members to gain civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of their military service. Vistra is also a founding member of the National Veteran-Owned Business Association and this year was again selected as one of NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises.®

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.



