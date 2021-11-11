Alto Announces CryptoIRA Surpasses 100 Coins and Tokens

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto), a self-directed IRA platform that makes it easy to invest in alternative assets using tax-advantaged retirement funds, announced today that Alto CryptoIRA® has surpassed 100 crypto coins and tokens. Alto CryptoIRA, which offers tax-advantaged cryptocurrency trading via Coinbase, already featured one of the largest selections of coins and tokens of any crypto IRA prior to the announcement.

Alto Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alto)

The announcement comes on the heels of recent news that Alto eliminated monthly account fees for all CryptoIRA accounts. With $10 investment minimums—the lowest of any crypto IRA—as well as no monthly account or setup fees, Alto is empowering everyday investors to diversify their IRAs by making it easy to invest in crypto. Just two months ago, Alto CryptoIRA offered 80 digital assets. Leveraging its real-time integration with Coinbase, Alto has been able to expand access for IRA investors to new coins and tokens as quickly as they become available on Coinbase.

"Almost every crypto IRA product offers major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, but not many can say they provide access to Solana, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, or Shiba Inu just to name a few," said Eric Satz, founder and CEO of Alto. "With now more than 100 coins and tokens, Alto CryptoIRA gives investors the opportunity to not just add crypto to their retirement portfolio, but to achieve even greater diversification within their crypto portfolio."

The only IRA provider fully integrated with the Coinbase exchange, Alto CryptoIRA enables users to seamlessly buy, sell, and trade crypto on Coinbase 24/7 in real time using their tax-advantaged retirement funds. Additionally, an Alto CryptoIRA account features no account setup fees, recurring account fees, or account minimums. Alto CryptoIRA recent coin and token additions include:

Assemble Protocol (ASM)

Civic (CVC)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO)

district0x (DNT)

Kryll (KRL)

LCX (LCX)

Loom Network (LOOM)

OriginTrail (TRAC)

SUKU (SUKU)

"Ultimately, this milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to offer people what they want, and access to invest in a tax-advantaged way with their retirement accounts," Satz added. "All of this is aimed at breaking down barriers for the everyday investor. We take this mission very seriously and you will continue to see innovations from our team that demystify the process and afford opportunity for all."

This announcement coincides with the launch of Alto's first national TV campaign with Marketing Architects to raise awareness of its offerings that are designed to make tax-advantaged alternative asset investing more accessible to all.

For more information about Alto, please visit www.AltoIRA.com .

About Alto

Alto is a Nashville-based financial technology company that launched its next-generation self-directed IRA platform in 2018 to make it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike. Among Alto's current investment partners include DiversyFund, Fundr, Masterworks, Republic, and Vint, as well as financial advisors, fund sponsors, and other direct issuers. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide investment advice to its clients.

For more information, please visit www.AltoIRA.com or follow Alto on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Lauren McKirgan

FINN Partners

lauren.mckirgan@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alto