Amorepacific named CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree for two of its personalized beauty technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific has been named CES Innovation Award Honoree with its personalized beauty technology, Mind-linked Bathbot and Myskin Recovery Platform, at the world's largest consumer electronics show, CES 2022. This is the third consecutive year for which Amorepacific has received the CES Innovation Award.

Mind-linked Bathbot is a solution that analyzes human emotions through brain wave signals and enables a robot to instantly make a bath bomb right there with the color and fragrance being selected based on the results of the analysis. Users wear a headset with eight sensors to measure brain waves in real time, analyze the data from these sensors and find the right fragrance and color for each individual user, so that the robot can make a personalized bath bomb right there on the spot, in one minute. Mind-linked Bathbot also had its showcase at Amore Store Gwanggyo and The Hyundai Seoul in Yeoeuido, Korea respectively in May and June 2021.

Myskin Recovery Platform is an integrated platform that is able to readily measure the skin condition every day, present the personalized solution, and monitor how the skin improves. Users observe changes in their skin surface using the digital camera built into their phone together with a lighted mirror and measure the moisture level and the firmness of the skin with a small sensor. With the help of AI, the device analyzes skin data and cosmetic formulas and provides next-generation personalized services that present continuously updated solutions for skin improvement.

"We are committed to offering future-oriented advanced personalized beauty solutions for customers and we are grateful that the CES Innovation Award has recognized our effort. With creative artisanship, Amorepacific R&D Center will continue to push the boundary and work toward making A More Beautiful world," said Park Young-ho, the head of the Amorepacific R&D Center.

Amorepacific plans to exhibit its award-winning technologies at CES 2022 live in Las Vegas, U.S. and online as well, in January 2022.

