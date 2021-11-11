Emerus Hospitals Receive National Recognition For Excellence In Patient Experience

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus Holdings Inc. is proud to announce that two of its hospitals have been recognized by Press Ganey as 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award® winners: AHN McCandless Neighborhood Hospital in Pittsburgh and Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Shavano Park in San Antonio.

"Thanks to the work being done every day by our dedicated medical teams and staff, in the middle of a pandemic, these hospitals scored in the 95th percentile of Press Ganey clients and are being recognized among other organizations across the nation that show the highest levels of standards in patient experience," said Vanessa Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Emerus.

"Against a time of unimaginable change, our staff stepped up to the plate to respond to the challenges of this past year with compassion and a patient-centered focus," Smith said. "Our leadership team is in awe of the remarkable work from all our teammates, and we are grateful for their unwavering commitment to our mission. These teams embraced the CARING model – every patient, every time."

Emerus, a fast-growing company and the partner of choice for leading health systems across the nation, launched its successful partnership with the Baptist Health System in 2011. The joint venture partnership increased patient access to high-quality health care in the Alamo City. In the San Antonio area, Baptist Emergency Hospitals are now serving patients in Hausman, Overlook, Westover Hills, Kelly, Schertz, Thousand Oaks and Zarzamora, in addition to Shavano Park.

Emerus established a joint venture partnership with the Allegheny Health Network, a Highmark Health Company, in 2017. AHN was among the first health systems east of the Mississippi to incorporate the unique Emerus neighborhood hospital concept into its care delivery model. The partnership now operates neighborhood hospitals in Brentwood, Hempfield, Harmar and McCandless.

In addition to the Baptist Health System and AHN, Emerus has partnerships across the country with The Hospitals of Providence, INTEGRIS, Baylor, Scott & White, Mon Health, Dignity Health and MultiCare.

"Emerus has a strong culture focused on putting our patients first, supporting each other, and trying to make our communities a better place to live," said CEO Craig Goguen. "Our organization is founded on finding a better way to deliver care to those in need and empathizing with our patients and their families. I am proud that the efforts of our amazing teams have again been recognized with this prestigious honor."

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format, neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide an innovative health care delivery model through value-based, capital-efficient hospitals. The Emerus network brings patient-centric acute episodic, inpatient and ambulatory clinical services to communities nationwide. Our hospitals and healthcare facilities help patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they live, work and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com

