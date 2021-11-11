Intouch Group Launches Medical Communications Affiliate

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Group, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the addition of Intouch Medical Communications (Intouch MedComm) as its newest affiliate to address the ever-evolving needs of clients.

Intouch Group announced the addition of its newest affiliate, Intouch MedComm. With its unique integration into the network, Intouch MedComm combines clinical acumen and omnichannel expertise to create innovative, compelling scientific exchange that drives deeper engagement among HCPs, field forces, and patients.

Fully integrated into the Intouch Group network, Intouch MedComm is composed of a deep bench of digital- and science-savvy MDs, PhDs, and PharmDs, along with other credentialed experts across various disciplines, leveraging decades of global medical affairs experience, and industry-leading omnichannel expertise in over 32 categories and indications. Intouch MedComm applies clinical acumen to create innovative and compelling experiences to enable scientific exchanges that drive deeper brand engagement among HCPs, field forces, and patients.

"Clients have been requesting more modern, innovative, forward-thinking medical communications services, and our legacy of creative and digital prowess, combined with omnichannel expertise, perfectly positions Intouch to deliver," said Boris Kushkuley, President, Commercial and Consulting Services, Intouch Group. "Intouch MedComm is different from other agencies. We strive to redefine what scientific exchange looks like in a modern world, all while advancing our clients' business goals."

Intouch has been creating effective medical communications since its inception in 1999. Medical Communications service offerings have increasingly become a critical part of the marketing mix for Intouch clients. Kushkuley and Joe Wellington MD, SVP, Managing Director, Head of Medical, lead this growing team.

"Thanks to COVID-19 as a catalyst, the need to modernize medical communications has been propelled even further to the forefront," said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Group. "I'm looking forward to seeing Intouch MedComm drive even more business success for our clients and Intouch."

To learn more, visit the Intouch Medical Communications website at IntouchMC.com

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions, and data analytics globally through ten affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch Oxygen, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D, Intouch Analytics, Intouch Market Access, Intouch Medical Communications, and Intouch International. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,400 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group at info@intouchg.com or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Intouch Group and EVERSANA announced their intention to join forces; EVERSANA's acquisition of Intouch is expected to be closed by the end of 2021.

Intouch Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intouch Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intouch Group