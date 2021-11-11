Leading Audio Platform, Pinna, Announces New Podcast Series in Collaboration with Kindness Factory and Kaplan

Each New Episode of the Podcast, One Small Act, Will Highlight One of Twelve Attributions of Kindness and feature stories about real kids contributing to the mission of making the world a kinder place.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinna , the only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12, today announced a collaboration with Kaplan, the education company, and Kindness Factory , a non-profit organization on a mission to make the world a kinder place, to launch their newest Pinna Original podcast, One Small Act , which will launch tomorrow, November 12th at 4:00 p.m. EST., ahead of World Kindness Day.

The podcast centers on the Kindness Curriculum, developed by Kaplan and the Kindness Factory, which focuses on the development of twelve attributes of kindness: Collaboration, Compassion, Empathy, Trust, Gratitude, Honesty, Humility, Humor, Mindfulness Meditation, Perspective, Positivity, and Self-acceptance. Each episode of the One Small Act podcast will explore one of these twelve attributes of kindness through interviews with, and stories about, real kids making a difference to make the world a kinder place.

The podcast will be available to listen to for free exclusively at Pinna.fm and in the Pinna app. The launch episode will premiere on World Kindness Day with additional episodes rolling out each month in 2022. In this first episode, listeners will be introduced to Kath Koschel and her inspiration for starting Kindness Factory, and podcast host Jack Berne, the 13-year-old founder of A Fiver for A Farmer who started his own organization to raise money for Australian farmers impacted by the ongoing drought. Since launching in 2018, A Fiver For a Farmer has raised over $1.6 million propelled by Jack's belief that helping each other and being there for one another can, and does, change the world for the better.

"We are so excited to partner with Kindness Factory and Kaplan to showcase all of the amazing ways that kids bring kindness into their communities," says Amy Kraft, Director of Development and Children's Programming at Pinna. "As a brand dedicated to kids and families, we've been looking for more ways to integrate our listening audience and their stories into our content and this podcast is the perfect way to do that. We'll be spotlighting stories from around the globe that showcase ways in which kids, and each of their acts of kindness, can have a very big impact on their communities and the world. We hope to amplify the Kindness movement started by Kath Koschel and the Kindness Factory through this podcast and give kids real examples and inspiration for how they can participate in changing the world one small act of kindness at a time."

"Our mission at Kindness Factory is to make the world a kinder place through inspiring action and providing leading education and research on the positive impact of kindness. We're well and truly on that journey with the Kindness Curriculum, created in collaboration with Kaplan, now being used in more than 3,000 schools around the world. Taking this exciting step with Pinna, creating the One Small Act podcast together, allows us to amplify and share this message more widely than ever, and in the voices of the future – our youth. Kindness Factory and Kaplan could not be more thrilled to share this with the world and can't wait for you to have a listen." Kath Koschel, Founder of Kindness Factory.

Pinna is an audio-first children's media company offering the first and only ad-free, audio on-demand streaming service that delivers breakthrough, original audio programming curated and created for kids 3-12 that includes podcasts, audiobooks, and music. Pinna creates and produces award-winning original podcasts and audio programming and partners with best-in-class brands and top creative talent worldwide to deliver innovative audio programming to kids globally.

The Kindness Curriculum was developed by Kath Koschel, Founder of The Kindness Factory, in collaboration with Kapan. The Kindness Curriculum launched into 59 schools across Australia in early 2020. In just over a year, the curriculum has grown in strength and popularity and is now being used in more than 3,000 schools across the globe, reinforcing the attributes and impact of kindness within all of those school communities. World Kindness Day 2021 also marks the official launch of the curriculum in the US with lots of great content for us in classrooms across the country.

For more information on Pinna or the Kindness Factory, please visit https://pinna.fm/ and https://kindnessfactory.com/ .

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12. Pinna LLC is an entertainment and media company backed by Graham Holdings, Inc. With thousands of podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs, Pinna partners with respected children's brands and produces original audio programming under the Pinna Originals brand. Pinna is available in the iOS, Android, and Amazon app stores both domestically and internationally and can also be accessed on the web. For more information visit www.pinna.fm .

Kindness Factory was founded by Kath Koschel, a former elite cricketer whose life spiralled into despair and darkness without warning. She fought through the horrible ordeal, however, and emerged with a renewed passion for life and a complete understanding of just how powerful kindness can be.

Since 2015, Kath has traveled all over the world sharing her story, and inspiring others to be lifted up by kindness in the same way that she was, time and again. She has spoken in front of celebrities, Presidents and hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life – but one of the most inspiring interactions for Kath has always been speaking in schools and working with kids. The challenge was how to keep the momentum of kindness going, long after Kath has left the school grounds.

Then in 2018 some more of the pieces started falling into place when Kath met Rob Regan, Managing Director of Kaplan Australia and New Zealand. Inspired and motivated by Kath's story and all she had already accomplished, Rob was quick to rally the Kaplan team to see how the educator's expertise could be applied to help drive Kath's mission. And so The Kindness Curriculum was born!

