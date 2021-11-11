Nextdoor and Veterans United team up to support Veterans in neighborhoods nationwide - Nextdoor, in partnership with Veterans United, is launching Proud Veteran Homeowner Groups to connect Veterans in local communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, announced a partnership with Veterans United Home Loans, the nation's largest VA purchase lender, to amplify their efforts to support Veteran and military communities across the country by helping Veterans become homeowners.

Together, the purpose-driven companies are launching local Proud Veteran Homeowner Nextdoor Groups in neighborhoods nationwide to connect Veterans and military families to ask questions, share tips and advice, network, volunteer, and plan events together.

Veterans are known for caring deeply about their communities, ultimately going above and beyond to build stronger, more connected neighborhoods. According to the VA, 32% of Veterans work in public service or charitable organizations, compared to 22% of non-Veterans. To show their gratitude, Veterans United will give away 11 homes to Veterans who continue to serve their neighborhoods. Select stories of these incredible Veterans will be featured on ThanksToVeterans.com , including the following:

Andre, a Navy Veteran in Matthews, NC who taught his children the meaning of community by volunteering to put together food care packages for neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic;

Regina, a Navy Veteran in Stone Mountain, GA and widowed mother of three who volunteers at her local school and has an open-door policy for neighborhood kids;

Jim, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War in Deming, NM , who donates food to local tribes, and spends much of his time as a mentor and role model for his teenage grandson; and

Samuel, a U.S. Marine in Fresno, CA who served two tours in Iraq and now provides self-defense classes at his local dojo, often for children who are experiencing bullying and women looking to protect themselves.

"Veterans United helps Veterans become homeowners, so we are excited to team up with Nextdoor, a company that works to ensure all neighbors have a supportive community," said Nate Johnson, Chief Retention Officer for Veterans United. "It is especially fitting that we announce this partnership today, as we show our gratitude to Veterans who are often the cornerstones of the neighborhoods they call home. Through this partnership, we will continue to create meaningful ways for Veterans to connect with each other and their neighbors, both online and in-person."

Veterans and their fellow neighbors turn to Nextdoor to offer help to one another, particularly around Veterans Day. In 2020, the number of neighbors mentioning Veterans on Nextdoor was 12 times higher on Veterans Day compared to the weeks before and after. In Houston, TX, for example, Marine Veteran Cody posted on Nextdoor to offer free home repair services during a recent winter storm and received over 450 calls from neighbors in need. Nextdoor neighbor Ann in Alexandria, VA came across a trunk of military memorabilia from World War I in her attic and was able to connect with genealogists and historians thanks to a post on Nextdoor, ultimately tracking down the family to return the heirlooms to.

"Nextdoor's purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood to rely on. We have a strong and growing Veterans community on Nextdoor, with Veterans being some of the most dedicated neighbors," said Heidi Andersen, Chief Revenue Officer at Nextdoor. "We are honored to partner this Veterans Day with Veterans United to support their impactful work in giving back to Veterans who have served our country and continue to play a valuable role in their local neighborhoods."

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 280,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the app. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom .

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $25.8 billion in loans in 2020 and is the country's largest VA purchase lender. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members utilize the home loan benefits earned by their service. The company's employee-driven charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide by focusing on supporting military families and non-profit organizations that strengthen local communities. Veterans United Home Loans and its employees have donated more than $100 million to the Foundation since its founding in November 2011.

