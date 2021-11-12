Kyndryl and Microsoft Establish Global Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Industries

NEW YORK, and REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT), today announced a landmark global strategic partnership that will combine their market-leading capabilities in service of enterprise customers. The deal with Microsoft is Kyndryl's first since recently becoming an independent public company and provides incremental multi-billion dollar revenue opportunities for the two companies.

Kyndryl and Microsoft today announced a landmark global strategic partnership that will combine their market-leading capabilities in service of enterprise customers.

First landmark Kyndryl deal to leverage the Microsoft Cloud

Together the companies will bring to market state-of-the-art solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud that will accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, modernize applications and processes, support mission-critical workloads, and further enable modern work experiences for customers.

The long-term partnership will open additional markets and new customers to Kyndryl across all industries and illustrates the speed and commitment the company is placing on forging strong relationships with leading enterprise technology innovators. Microsoft becomes Kyndryl's only Premier Global Alliance Partner, increasing Microsoft's access to the $500 billion managed services market where Kyndryl leads.

"As an independent company, we're investing in our partner ecosystem to support the success of our customers, and we're focused on expanding our market opportunity across cloud, data, security, and intelligent automation," said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl. "In this landmark relationship with Microsoft, Kyndryl is matching our deep expertise in mission-critical IT systems with the benefits of Microsoft Cloud to be at the heart of progress for our global customers."

"The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent, and more clear," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. "As Kyndryl's only premiere global alliance partner, with the power of the Microsoft Cloud we will help customers across every industry manage and modernize their business for the era ahead. We are looking forward to partnering with Kyndryl to serve our shared customers, building on its expertise and understanding of mission-critical IT systems, as well as the company's deep relationships with enterprises around the world."

The companies will jointly bring customer solutions to market in the areas of data modernization and governance, AI-driven innovations for industries, cyber security and resiliency, and transformation of mission-critical workloads to the cloud. Kyndryl will lead with advisory, implementation and managed services for complex hybrid IT environments.

In addition, central to the partnership will be a focus on creating new solutions for customers and programs to advance skills. A co-innovation lab will be established to rapidly develop and bring to market new customer capabilities built on Microsoft Cloud. To strengthen and expand technical expertise, Microsoft will establish the "Kyndryl University for Microsoft" powered by Microsoft to rapidly scale skills for Kyndryl professionals.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE "KD" @kyndryl) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl' s nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "predict," "project," "plan," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "target," "may," "should," "would," "could" and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company, Kyndryl, does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Information Statement included as Exhibit 99.1 to Amendment No. 1 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 12, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

