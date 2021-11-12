Loud And Live Announces The Long-Awaited Return Of Juan Luis Guerra And His "Entre Mar y Palmeras" Tour The Legendary Artist Will Perform His Greatest Hits With His Band 4.40

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the fast-growing entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that the legendary artist Juan Luis Guerra will be performing his brand-new tour "Entre Mar y Palmeras" next year across the United States and Puerto Rico, which will start on March 5, 2022 with concerts in Houston, Washington, Miami, Chicago and San Juan, Puerto Rico, among others.

Entre Mar y Palmeras US & Puerto Rico 2022 Tour

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 Entre Mar y Palmeras 2022 Tour USA & Puerto Rico

The tickets for the much-anticipated tour will go on sale next Friday, November 19, at 10 AM (Local Time) through Ticketmaster and Ticketera (Puerto Rico).

The tour's repertoire will be made up of songs from his most recent albums "Entre Mar y Palmeras" and "Privé," which include hits such as "Rosalía," "El Farolito," "Visa Para un Sueño," "La Bilirrubina," "Niágara en Bicicleta," "Las Avispas," "A Pedir su Mano," "Kitipun" and "Pambiche de Novia," among many others.

In addition to the unparalleled talent of the admired singer-songwriter, musician, and producer and his incredible band of musicians 4.40, Juan Luis Guerra's concerts count on state-of-the-art production, lighting and sound elements designed to please an audience that has accompanied him throughout his successful career.

"To say it is an honor to present the Juan Luis Guerra 2022 tour is an understatement. Juan Luis is not only an unparalleled talent, but he is also an excellent human being," said Nelson Albareda, founder and CEO of Loud And Live, the tour's producer. "This is our third tour with Juan Luis and, more than the professional pride I feel working with him and his team again, I am filled with the satisfaction of making it possible for him to be near his adoring fans once more."

Edgar Martínez, Senior VP of Entertainment for Loud And Live added, "Just having the opportunity to present Juan Luis Guerra is a privilege. Loud And Live is proud to have a universal music icon in the house."

Below are the confirmed dates for the "Entre Mar y Palmeras" tour:

DATE VENUE CITY Saturday, March 5, 2022 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center Sunday, March 6, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Friday, March 25, 2022 Newark, NY Prudential Center Sunday, March 27, 2022 Washington, DC Eagle Bank Arena Saturday, April 23, 2022 San Juan, Puerto Rico Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot Saturday, April 30, 2022 Miami, FL FTX Arena Thursday, June 2, 2022 Chicago, IL All State Arena Saturday, June 4, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Center

For more information about Juan Luis Guerra

www.juanluisguerra.com

www.facebook.com/juanluisguerra440

www.twitter.com/juanluisguerra

www.youtube.com/JuanLuisGuerra

www.instagram.com/juanluisguerra

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami, with presence across the US, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

About Juan Luis Guerra:

Juan Luis Guerra a best-selling and award-winning musician, and one of the most internationally recognized artists from the Dominican Republic. After graduating from Berklee College of Music he recorded his first album "Soplando" with a group of local musicians who later became known as Juan Luis Guerra and 440. In 1989, his album "Ojalá que llueva café" catapulted him to international fame. In 2007, he released "La llave de mi corazón" which was awarded a GRAMMY®, five Latin GRAMMY®s, six Cassandra Awards, four Billboard®Awards, and two Premios Lo Nuestro®. Guerra has toured and sold out at venues all over the world, and has collaborated with artists such as Tony Bennet, Alejandro Sanz, Luis Fonsi, Enrique Iglesias, Juanes, Maná, Diego Torres and Nelly Furtado among many others.

Entre Mar y Palmeras US and Puerto Rico Rico Tour 2022

(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.