Thermo Fisher Scientific Selects Mebane, N.C. as Site for New Manufacturing Facility $192.5 million U.S. government contract will help fund center of excellence to boost domestic supply of critically needed laboratory plastics

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced it will build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mebane, N.C. The site is part of a recently announced co-investment with the U.S. government – a $192.5 million contract in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to ensure domestic supply of critically needed laboratory pipette tips.

"The new manufacturing facility will help the U.S. meet future demand surges for vital laboratory products while bringing more high-quality jobs to North Carolina," said Mark Stevenson, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "With its strategic geographic location and proximity to a diverse talent base, Mebane is an ideal location for this new facility."

Thermo Fisher currently employs approximately 4,000 colleagues across seven sites in N.C., including a center of excellence for laboratory equipment in Asheville, three life sciences and chemical manufacturing sites in Durham, pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in Greenville and High Point, and a Raleigh distribution center. The Mebane site is expected to create 150-200 new jobs in manufacturing, engineering and business operations jobs.

"Thermo Fisher continues to expand its footprint in North Carolina, reinforcing our state's global reputation as a prime location for life sciences companies," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "This new investment in Mebane and Orange County proves once again that North Carolina's biotechnology sector is thriving in every corner of our state."

"North Carolina offers companies like Thermo Fisher a diverse life science workforce and world-class universities and community colleges that keep building that workforce day after day," said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "In North Carolina, we understand that to attract and help companies compete in today's global economy, our state must be first in talent, and we're strongly committed to meeting that goal."

"This is a tremendous announcement, and we welcome this expansion into our city and North Carolina," said Mebane Mayor Ed Hooks. "The presence of a company of this magnitude is greatly appreciated and adds another world-class organization to a significant industrial lineup in our area. The investment in our economy and the job opportunities for highly skilled employees will undoubtedly have a major impact and provide great opportunities for our citizens. We welcome Thermo Fisher Scientific to the City of Mebane."

"Orange County strives to encourage and support economic development in our county, and we particularly welcome businesses that offer 21st-century jobs with good salaries and career opportunities for our residents," said Renee Price, Chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners. "We are pleased to welcome Thermo Fisher Scientific to the community and look forward to seeing their project come to fruition."

Thermo Fisher's investment in Mebane is part of a larger strategy to build flexible and redundant production capacity in the U.S. and across key regions globally. Increased output from recent site expansions is helping meet ongoing demand for COVID-19-related consumables, including plastics used to collect samples and transport them to labs, as well as for vital equipment, such as single-use technologies (SUT), used to accelerate production and allow flexibility for both COVID and non-COVID vaccines and therapies.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

