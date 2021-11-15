BioArctic develops new antibody treatment for ALS

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) today gave an update on the company's development project ND3014. For the first time, it was announced that the project aims to develop selective antibody treatments targeting TDP-43, a protein that is believed to play a crucial role in the development of the rare neurodegenerative disease ALS.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that affects the body's ability to control muscle activity. TDP-43 (TAR DNA-binding protein 43) is a key protein that impacts the disease development. When this protein is misfolded, it creates toxic aggregates, causing a stepwise degeneration of motor neurons in the brain, the brain stem, and the spinal cord. Aggregates of TDP-43 in the central nervous system is a common clinical finding in ALS, found in most cases of patients in studies. Misfolded TDP-43 has also been shown in many patients with frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The aim of BioArctic's development of selective antibody treatments toward TDP-43 is to decrease the levels of the toxic TDP-43 aggregates in nerve cells, and thus achieve a disease-modifying effect.

"BioArctic's scientists work in a systematic way to identify new methods to address neurodegenerative diseases. As the understanding of the underlying causes of ALS has increased, we have found an opportunity to develop new selective antibodies against TDP-43, the protein that plays a key role in the disease progression. In time, we hope that our work will lead to new treatments that improve the life of these patients and their loved ones," said Gunilla Oswald, CEO, BioArctic.

6,000 people are diagnosed with ALS annually world-wide. The disease often makes its debut around the age of 60, but younger people are also affected. The disease has a very aggressive progression, causing increased muscle fatigue and a high risk of morbidity within a few years after diagnosis. Current treatments include drugs that slow down the disease progression, or relive symptoms, aimed at improving the patient's quality of life and the need for new treatments is large.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

