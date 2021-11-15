GoHealth Named Top Place to Work for Three of its Offices First-time ever company earns distinction for three of its locations

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, has earned three regional awards for the Top Work Places program. This is the first time GoHealth is receiving the distinction for three of its offices in one year—Chicago, its headquarters, Charlotte and Salt Lake City.

Created by Energage, the ranking is based on employee surveys that assess everything from work-life balance to confidence in company leadership.

"This recognition takes a special meaning for us because it comes from our employees," said Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO. "It speaks to the great company culture we have created together and our passion for the work we do on behalf of our members. Our employees find GoHealth to be an engaging place where they feel valued and can grow professionally while making a difference in our members' lives."

This is the second consecutive year the GoHealth Chicago office has received this recognition and the third time making the list. Over 60% of GoHealth employees from the Chicago, Charlotte and Salt Lake City offices participated in this year's survey. This year, GoHealth was also named among Crain's Chicago Business 2021 Fast 50, which highlights the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area, and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work Awards, which uses company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs to determine the ranking.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

