Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Named 'Lowest Cost To Own' In Ninth Annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned Value In America Awards

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced that the Mitsubishi Mirage G4, the most fuel-efficient gas-powered, non-hybrid vehicle available in the U.S., was recognized as the having the lowest cost of ownership in the ninth annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America Awards. The Mirage G4 received top honors among all subcompact vehicles, securing its place due to its competitive price, exceptional fuel economy and value-packed feature-set.

"The Mirage G4 sedan has an important place in our North American lineup and offers customers a stylish, value-oriented, fuel-efficient package, backed by one of the industry's leading warranties," said MMNA COO Mark Chaffin. "Recognized as a leader in the segment in 2020, we are thrilled that industry data and analysis leader Vincentric has once again named Mirage G4 at the top of its class."

Awarded by Vincentric, a provider of ownership and cost data, knowledge and consumer insights to the automotive industry, the Vincentric Lowest CPO Cost to Own honors uses a statistical model to identify which vehicles had lower-than-expected ownership costs, given their market segment and price, by measuring eight cost factors, including: depreciation, fees and taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs.

"The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 outperformed seven other subcompact competitors to earn Lowest Cost of Ownership in its class," said Vincentric President, David Wurster. "The Mirage G4 also had the lowest operating costs and the best fuel economy, which were significant contributing factors to achieving the lowest ownership costs."

The Mirage G4 features a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that achieves an industry-leading fuel economy of 35 mpg city/41 mpg highway. And with a budget-friendly starting price of $15,295,1 the Mirage G4 doesn't skimp on features, including a 7-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio System, with Apple CarPlay®2 and Android Auto™3 compatibility, and Forward Collision Mitigation, with Pedestrian Detection,4 standard across all trim levels, helping to keep drivers and passengers safe, connected and entertained.

The Mirage G4 also sports one of the most comprehensive warranties in the industry:5 a fully transferable 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty and includes 5-year/unlimited miles of roadside assistance.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States

