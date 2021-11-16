- Similac® 360 Total Care® is the first and only infant formula with a blend of five different human milk oligosaccharides[1] (HMOs) across the three categories of HMOs in breast milk[2], the closest prebiotic blend to that of breast milk and previously only available to infants who are breastfed

Abbott Launches Similac® 360 Total Care® with Exclusive Blend of Five HMO Prebiotics and Designed to Support the Immune System, Digestive Health and Brain Development

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the launch of Similac 360 Total Care, the company's next generation of infant formula with HMOs, major prebiotics structurally identical to those found in human breast milk. Similac 360 Total Care is the first and only infant formula in the U.S. with a blend of five different HMOs, previously only found together in breast milk. This formula is designed to provide nutrition to support the whole baby's health and development, including the developing immune system, digestive system and brain.

Abbott scientists have been studying HMOs in breast milk for more than two decades. While breast milk is the gold standard of infant nutrition, nearly 75% of parents introduce infant formula within the first six months of a baby's life for a variety of reasons. Abbott supports parents, whatever their feeding choice. Now with the introduction of Similac 360 Total Care, parents can use a formula with a blend of five specific HMOs, previously only available to infants through breast milk.

"While nothing can replace the benefits of breast milk where HMOs are naturally abundant, some parents cannot or choose not to breastfeed, which makes infant formula the only suitable, nutritionally complete alternative for babies," said Rachael Buck, Ph.D., senior research fellow at Abbott. "Now, after delivering the first infant formula with HMOs in 2016, we are delivering our closest formula to breast milk ever, further working to narrow the gap between breast milk and formula so we can give babies the building blocks they need to learn, grow and thrive."

The introduction of Similac 360 Total Care is part of Abbott's ongoing commitment to support health from infancy onward. Through ongoing research, investment and innovation, this commitment supports Similac's Promises Project, the promise to support all parents regardless of their feeding choices.

"Parents strive to make the best decisions for their children every day," said Shawn Millerick, vice president of Pediatric Nutrition at Abbott. "We have made a promise to parents to provide them with our very best, scientifically-backed products like Similac 360 Total Care, as well as resources and information to support them and their feeding choices."

Similac 360 Total Care will be available online at www.AbbottStore.com, and at major retailers online and in-store locations, including Amazon, Walmart and Target. For more information on the science of Similac 360 Total Care and support for parents, visit Similac.com.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

1 HMOs in Similac 360 Total Care are not from human milk

2 The five specific HMOs include 2'-FL, 3-FL, 3'-SL, 6'- SL, and LNT across fucosylated, sialylated and acetylated categories of HMOs.

