Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan Insurance Coverage Available in 145 Texas Counties

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Texas runs through January 15, 2022. Next year, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan will be offered to Texas residents in seven additional counties, making the program available in 145 counties in the state through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

"The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized that affordable and comprehensive health insurance is needed more than ever," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer*, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and we're proud to provide reliable coverage to more people throughout Texas."

Ambetter offers a variety of plans for all budgets and needs. This includes Ambetter Value, a new specialized plan aligned with a select group of primary care providers, which can help guide and steer a member's utilization through a referral process. Another new plan is Ambetter Virtual Access, which provides members with full virtual primary care access, powered by Teladoc. This plan includes access to licensed virtual primary care providers in addition to Ambetter's core network of health care providers and hospitals.

Regardless of plan, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides a variety of additional services and benefits to help members get the most out of their coverage:

$0 Copay for Telehealth: Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage: Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Online Enrollment Assistance: Through the Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays: Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards** in 2022. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Superior HealthPlan has been serving Texas since 1999 and currently serves more than 1.7 million people across its Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare and Ambetter plans. Click here to see a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan will be offered in 2022.

Texas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://ambetter.superiorhealthplan.com/.

*Statistical claims and the #1 Marketplace Insurance statement are in reference to national on-exchange marketplace membership and based on national Ambetter data in conjunction with findings from 2019 Issuer Level Enrollment Data from CMS, 2019 State-Level Public Use File from CMS, 2019 Covered California Active Member Profile data, state insurance regulatory filings, and public financial filings.

**Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit https://member.ambetterhealth.com for more details.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,800 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan