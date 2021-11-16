A new online platform providing training to professionals serving in the areas of Security, Law Enforcement, Court/Legal, Universal Tactics, Resilience, and Education

ARMADA Expands Its Training Academy with the Launch of the SECURE Network

POWELL, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMADA, a leading provider of physical security and preparedness solutions, has launched its new SECURE Network, an online training platform as part of its ARMADA Training Academy.

The SECURE Network – established to empower individuals and those serving communities and organizations through world-class preparedness & protection training and education –enables students to learn at their own pace, in a comfortable and safe environment.

"Today's learners want relevant, mobile, self-paced, and personalized content and this need is fulfilled with ARMADA Training Academy's SECURE Network™," said Tom Foos, president of ARMADA. "The SECURE Network allows for 24/7 availability and learning from the comforts of home, office, while deployed, or during travel periods."

The inaugural course "Law Enforcement Response to Resistance (LE RTR)," facilitated by leading Use of Force experts Sam Faulkner and Shawn Chitwood, is geared toward the law enforcement community, and is comprised of current, relevant training tactics.

"SECURE Network's LE RTR is designed to train officers on different levels of 'Responding to Resistance' situations, and because it's online, they have the ability to go back as many times as necessary to master each level," says Faulkner.

The SECURE Network offers both open enrollment and private enrollment options to meet the unique needs of its users. Course completion can be submitted for CLE, CE, or other in-service credits when appropriate.

Other course modules are already in the works and will be available through the SECURE Network soon.

Click here to learn more about the SECURE Network.

About ARMADA

Founded in 2005, ARMADA is a Service Disabled, Veteran-Owned business and is the leading provider of physical security and preparedness solutions serving clients all over the world. Holding true to the meaning of the term "Armada," we offer a fleet of capabilities to address customers' personnel, asset, reputation, and information security concerns. Offering large-scale business solutions with small business intimacy and customer-focused attitudes, we are dedicated to delivering innovative service and consulting for all things related to physical security and preparedness.

