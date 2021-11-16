Hach Earns Gold Medal Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach Company, a global leader in water quality analysis, announced this week that it earned a Gold Medal sustainability rating by EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains.

The 2021 EcoVadis Gold Medal Sustainability Rating

The rating places Hach among the top 5% of companies in Hach's business sector as rated by EcoVadis, which monitors sustainability practices across 200 industries and 160 countries on behalf of 75,000 companies. The complex rating process assesses a range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including: environmental impact, labor and human rights, sustainable procurement and ethics.

"Investing in sustainability is good for our planet, energizing for our people and it contributes to our competitive advantage," said Kevin Klau, Group Executive of the Danaher Water Platform. "I want to congratulate my colleagues at Hach on this recognition. Third-party sustainability rankings are an important way for our customers and our business partners to know that we hold ourselves to high standards in our sustainability business practices."

Hach received a Gold Rating in its first sustainability assessment through EcoVadis, which demonstrates the depth of Hach's sustainability leadership and commitment.

"I am proud of this rating," said Stephen Giles, Sr. Director of Global Environmental Health and Safety at Hach. "Earning Gold for our first submission is an achievement that has only been possible with an outstanding cross functional team and the dedicated focus that Hach has given to this important topic."

Hach's global footprint includes operations at 43 sites in more than a dozen countries. Hach's Sustainability Team works across sites and functions with the goal of achieving exceptional levels of corporate responsibility and sustainability.

About Hach

For more than 85 years, Hach® has provided innovations to support customers. Hach, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher, gives customers confidence in their water analysis by delivering expert answers, outstanding support, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Hach analytical instruments, services, software, and reagents are used to ensure the quality of water in a variety of industries in more than 100 countries globally. More information is available at hach.com.

