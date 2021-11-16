IDX Advisors Launches The IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Strategy Fund

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX Advisors, a quantitative asset manager in the crypto and digital asset space, announces the launch of the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Strategy Fund. The strategy is the first US Mutual Fund designed to provide a risk-managed exposure to Bitcoin futures, seeking to reduce downside exposure for shareholders.

IDX Logo

"The excitement around the rapid development of blockchain technologies, mixed with the realization of accommodative monetary stimulus policies, increasing geo-political tensions, and materializing concerns over inflation growth, all have investors seeking exposure to asset classes such as digital assets. Specifically, investors and advisors are expressing a strong appetite for digital assets exposure, but desire a risk-managed approach that focuses on mitigating the inherent volatility and drawdowns common with the emerging asset class; this is what IDX seeks to provide", says Andrew Swan, co-founder and CEO of IDX.

The Strategy, which will have an institutional share class, will have a management fee of 1.99%. The fund will initially be available through select platforms, including Fidelity, Interactive Brokers, Pershing, AXOS, Matrix, and SEI under the ticker BTIDX for the institutional share class.

About IDX Advisors

IDX Advisors is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser and a Quantitative Asset Manager that specializes in solving for the common difficulties associated with owning digital assets as a fiduciary. IDX maintains offices in Phoenix, AZ and Tampa, FL, and advises on assets of $550M.

Contact:

Drew Acocella

(800) 403-4349

dacocella@idx-us.com

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please call 833-549-2885 or log on to www.mutualfunds.idx-us.com for product and fund prospectuses that contain this and other information. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDX Advisors, LLC