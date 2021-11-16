Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Scott & Christie EyeCare Associates In Its Affiliation With EyeSouth Partners

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced that it has advised Scott & Christie EyeCare Associates ("SCEA") in its affiliation with EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth"), a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners. SCEA is an ophthalmology medical group that has served the Greater Pittsburgh area for over 70 years, providing an integrated service model incorporating the latest advancements in cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, primary eye care, and clinical research. Provident served as the exclusive financial advisor to Scott & Christie EyeCare Associates. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"After twenty years of building SCEA, we realized that it was time to move to the next level for the continued growth of our company. Selecting Provident as our advisor was the best decision for us, as they helped us every step of the way; including finding qualified buyers, helping us develop the offering materials, helping us through the due diligence process and being there to celebrate with us on the day of the closing. Looking back through this process, we realize that we could not have done this ourselves and are thankful for the support, insight, and guidance that Provident provided," stated Dr. William Christie, Partner, and Jeff Rihn, CFO at SCEA.

"It was a pleasure working with Dr. Christie, Jeff and the rest of the team through this transaction process. SCEA is a great addition to EyeSouth's growing Midwest presence, adding a vertically integrated eye care provider with an extensive track record and pipeline of clinical research studies," noted Eric Major, Managing Director at Provident.

"This new partnership allows EyeSouth to enter a new state and leverage the team's excellent patient care and clinical research reputation. We wish Dr. Christie, Dr. Spearman, Jeff, and EyeSouth all the best moving forward," commented Rich Sciretta, Vice President at Provident.

About Scott & Christie EyeCare Associates

SCEA is a vertically integrated, multispecialty eyecare platform providing comprehensive vision care services to patients in the Western Pennsylvania area. The Company, comprised of two ophthalmologists and five optometrists, practices out of two clinical, two optical locations, and one surgery center. For further information, please visit https://scottandchristie.com/.

About Eye South Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth's partner practices' clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of over 220 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 120 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Alabama. For additional information, visit https://www.eyesouthpartners.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including eye care services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

