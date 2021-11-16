SmoothTP™ Eliminates Wobbly Toilet Paper Frustration

RAVENNA, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. Mark Stewart, founder of RollZap LLC and inventor of SmoothTP™ has eliminated the frustration of using crushed, crumpled or bent rolls of toilet paper.

"Excellent Product! Solved the problem. TP rolls smoothly now"

The World is round, shouldn't your Toilet Paper roll be?

Baseballs are round, basketballs are round, the earth is round. Your toilet paper roll should be round. However, in a recent survey we found that 89% of tp rolls are no longer perfectly round making the SmoothTP™ a must have for each and every bathroom in America. And now is a good time to place your Christmas order… Great Stocking Stuffer.

W. Mark Stewart, the inventor of SmoothTP™, has been able to take his idea and restore toilet paper rolls that are deformed, crushed, or flattened. He said, "when you use the toilet paper it would tear off causing you to use more. It is annoying to pay good money for toilet paper and then have to fight with it not unrolling evenly." This gave him the idea to invent an insert that would go inside the roll which would ensure that the roll dispensed evenly… SmoothTP™.

SmoothTP™ Available in Wood and Colors

He further said that his SmoothTP™ was the perfect solution to enjoy the experience of perfectly unrolling toilet paper. SmoothTP™ is made by his company - RollZap LLC. The insert SmoothTP™ comes in wood, and in plastic and easily installs in less than 10 seconds. The cost for the handmade wood version is $19.95. The polymeric 2 Pak costs $14.95. The colors include green, teal, pink, red, white, and gray because Mark wanted sufficient color selection to match any bathroom décor.

Order exclusively at www.SmoothTP.com. SmoothTP™ comes in a large assortment of colors in stock and includes Free Shipping and Handling.

What Current customers are saying:

"Excellent Product! Arrived as expected and solved the problem. TP rolls smoothly now"

"Hello, we are using Scott® TP, sometimes they are either wobbly or something. So when someone is in the bathroom, you can hear them roll out TP almost to exact precision. I find it quite embarrassing to hear such sounds going through the sheet-rock wall layers. This is a great invention, and I couldn't find anything like it on the internet.

"Received the SmoothTP™ rolls. Perfect! Nice job with this. I've needed it for a long time. Good luck to you.."

