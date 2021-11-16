SS&C Increases Its Common Stock Dividend to $0.20 Per Quarter

Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.20 per share, up from $0.16 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2021.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, commented: "SS&C's business is running on all cylinders, generating net cash from operating activities of $944.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. We remain committed to a shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy. SS&C will continue to exercise prudent cash flow management as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of the current market environment."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

