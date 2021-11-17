Christmas Comes Early to Habitat for Humanity Re-Stores to Georgia and Florida

PITTSFIELD, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving! The Annie Selke Companies is kicking off the holiday season by donating over 4,000 luxury fleece robes to Habitat for Humanity Re-Stores to support safe and affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity and The Annie Selke Companies recently announced their national partnership, and this donation reflects an ongoing commitment in support of Habitat's mission to help families build strength and stability through shelter.

"This year, we wanted to give back in a big way," says Founder and Chief Vision Officer, Annie Selke. "And gifts of comfort – like warm and fuzzy robes – just felt right. Our company is committed to helping others access the things that keep us safe – food, shelter, warmth, rest – and those core values are also reflected in our ongoing partnership with Habitat."

"We're grateful for the support from Annie Selke and we're excited to embark on this partnership," Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and foundation relations at Habitat for Humanity International. "Annie Selke and Habitat have a shared focus on safe and decent housing for all. We look forward to working together to making affordable homeownership a reality for more people across the globe."

Earlier this year, The Annie Selke Companies donated $1 million worth of rugs and bedding to their local Habitat for Humanity in the Berkshires. The spirit of giving is also threaded through the brand's vision for Holiday 2021: Holidays with Heart. To learn more or donate, visit annieselke.com/commitments.

Make sure to stop by the Habitat Re-Store locations listed below to stock up on these luxury robes. They make the perfect affordable gift – and what's more, it's a gift that gives back.

Habitat for Humanity Smyrna ReStore

3315 S Cobb Dr SE #150, Smyrna, GA 30080

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County

3738 East Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa , FL 33610

About The Annie Selke Companies, including Pine Cone Hill bedding and Dash & Albert rugs:

In 1994, Annie Selke started the bedding business Pine Cone Hill on her dining room table in Richmond, Massachusetts.

More than twenty-five years later, the company employs over 220 staffers (50 of whom are based in India) and maintains a 179,000-square-foot headquarters, built around an 1863 woolen mill that produced uniforms and blankets for Union soldiers during the Civil War. The campus includes extensive warehousing, product design lab, an art and textile archive, a photo studio and the marketing, finance, and customer service teams.

Annie started Dash & Albert, a brand specializing in handmade cotton and wool rugs, in 2004, and the rugs soon made their way onto countless magazine covers and into the Obama White House.

Her rugs and bedding are sold through more than 6,000 fine retailers worldwide, including Garnet Hill, Sundance, and the luxury e-commerce retailer Perigold. In 2016, Annie launched a direct-to-consumer catalog that reaches millions of consumers annually.

Annie holds degrees in Textile Science from the University of Vermont and in Buying and Merchandising from the Fashion Institute of Technology. In 2010, she was named Massachusetts Small Business Person of the Year, and in 2017 she created the luxury inn 33 Main in her hometown, Lenox, Massachusetts offering consumers a brand immersion experience.

