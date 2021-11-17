Fifty-Two Percent of Americans Identify Wrapping Gifts as the Worst Part of the Holidays in Survey Commissioned by Slickdeals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey commissioned by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of real shoppers, revealed that 52% of Americans identify wrapping gifts as the worst part of the holidays.

Fifty-one percent hate the task so much, they prefer having a professional wrap their gifts and will do anything to avoid wrapping. In fact, half will go out of their way to only buy easy-to-wrap gifts.

The hardest gifts to wrap include bicycles (55%), gym equipment (46%), sporting balls (45%), guitars (45%) and candles (22%). More than half (59%) can tell what something is, and who it's from, based on how it's been wrapped.

Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll, the survey of 2,000 Americans examined holiday gifting habits. The average person plans to spend more than $250 on the holidays this year, not including potential travel costs.

For holiday shoppers, the most anticipated items include new smartphones, laptops, TVs (43%), experiential gifts (42%), popular toys from the year (38%) and video game consoles (36%). Yet, a majority of shoppers have major concerns about finding the items they want this year.

More than half of respondents have concerns about product shortages (51%), shipping delays (56%) and rising costs (56%).

"This year brings unique challenges to the holiday shopping season," explained Pete King, deal expert for Slickdeals. "Supply chain issues are causing product shortages, shipping carriers have indicated it's best to shop and ship earlier this year so you don't run into delays, and, similar to last year, Black Friday-style deals are being promoted throughout the month of November. More than ever, it's important to plan ahead, do your research and shop early."

According to the findings, another disliked holiday tradition is Secret Santa. Of those who participate, 79% said they hate being roped into the exchange because they never know what to get their designated exchange-ee. Nearly nine in ten admitted they regift the items they've received from past Secret Santa exchanges.

This year, over one in three (37%) people plan to participate in Secret Santa gift exchanges. More than four in five (86%) Secret Santa exchanges have spending limits and 93% of participants look for sales that could help them save money.

"Whether shopping for traditional gifts or as a reluctant Secret Santa, doing your own research can get overwhelming," added King. "Tapping into a community of savvy shoppers like ours is a great way to ensure you're getting the best products at the best prices."

THE MOST ANTICIPATED GIFTS OF 2021

1. New smartphones, laptops, TVs 43% 2. Experiential gifts 42% 3. Popular toys from the year 38% 4. Video game consoles 36% 5. Clothing 32% 6. Board games 31% 7. Kitchen appliances 28% 8. Furniture 26% 9. Fitness equipment 22% 10. Self-care products 19%

