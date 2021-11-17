GT Medical Technologies Announces Participation in Investor Conferences This Fall

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, a company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that the company will be featured at several investor conferences this fall.

"GT Medical Technologies has achieved tremendous growth since the full market release of GammaTile Therapy in 2020," said Matthew E. Likens, President and CEO of GT Medical Technologies, Inc. "By presenting at these conferences, we hope to raise awareness of GT Medical Technologies and discuss the trajectory of the company's growth with the investment banking community."

The presentations are listed below. As they are made available to the public, presentation recordings will be posted to the GT Medical Technologies website.

- Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, November 18, 2021

- Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 30 – December 2, 2021

- UBS Private Company Virtual Conference, December 14, 2021

Management will be available throughout the conferences for virtual one-on-one meetings. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during the conferences should contact the conference coordinators.

About GT Medical Technologies

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. Its GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors and newly diagnosed malignant tumors. GammaTiles consist of resorbable collagen embedded with radiation sources and are implanted during the last five minutes of brain tumor resection procedures, They provide an immediate, dose-intense treatment to eliminate residual tumor cells. This "one and done" procedure allows patients to receive their course of radiation while going about their daily lives, requiring no additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. GammaTile is available in top brain tumor centers across the United States. For more information or to find a GammaTile center near you, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/ and follow @GTMedTech on Twitter and LinkedIn.

