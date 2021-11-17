Premise Health Powers Fitness Center for Great Lakes Cheese

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Cheese, the nation's largest natural cheese packager, along with Premise Health, the largest direct health care provider and an OMERS portfolio company, are partnering to provide fitness expertise and services to Great Lakes Cheese employee-owners, as the company looks to invest in the health and wellness journeys of its people. Premise will operate a fully staffed, state-of-the-art fitness center featuring cutting-edge exercise equipment, group exercise classes, and personalized fitness programming.

(PRNewsfoto/Premise Health)

"In expanding our Hiram campus, we wanted to make the overall well-being of the thousand plus employee-owners here a priority," said VP of Human Resources, Mara Kamat. "The Wellness Center is a convenient and comprehensive way for all of us to reset, refresh, and reenergize."

Through this partnership, Great Lakes Cheese employee-owners have access to a fitness center manager and fitness specialist who hold private appointments to conduct fitness assessments, personal training and physical activity coaching. This approach helps tailor services to each individual and ensures they get the most out of their fitness center experience.

"Employers are seeing the benefits of helping their team members stay healthy, which connects to overall productivity and well-being," said Premise Health President Jami Doucette, MD, MBA, CSCS. "We're excited to collaborate with Great Lakes Cheese on the mission of guiding their people toward a healthier lifestyle."

The Great Lakes Cheese Hiram Fitness Center is located in the company's recent plant expansion at 17825 Great Lakes Parkway in Hiram, Ohio. There is no cost to sign up to use the facility for Great Lakes Cheese employee-owners.

"Focusing on fitness can make an impact on overall healthcare costs, drive down stress with regular exercise and create a culture for better work performance," Doucette said. "It's truly work that matters."

The facility celebrated its grand opening on November 8.

About Premise Health

Premise Health is the world's leading direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,500 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

About Great Lakes Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese is an award-winning, premier manufacturer and packager of natural and processed bulk, shredded, and sliced cheeses. The country's largest natural cheese packager, Great Lakes Cheese serves grocery, club, and super stores, as well as restaurant chains and foodservice distributors. The company has a national footprint with facilities in Ohio, New York, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and one under construction in Texas. Family- and employee-owned, Great Lakes Cheese celebrated their 60th year of business in 2018.

Media Contact:

Lacey Hunter

Premise Health

lacey.hunter@premisehealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premise Health