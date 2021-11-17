PURA Announces Hemp Solution For $41 Billion Green Tech And Sustainability Market

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed the company has scheduled a CEO update from Brian Shibley to be published tomorrow, Thursday, November 18th, 2021, in conjunction with the recently published Q3 financial report.

PURA has revamped its business plan over the last year to introduce an innovative approach to rapidly expand an industrial hemp business. PURA expects to begin generating and rapidly growing revenue next year in 2022 targeting the Green Technology and Sustainability Market expected to expand from $9 billion reported in 2021 to over $41 billion by 2028.

The World Economic Forum publish a report at Davos identifying $12 trillion in economic opportunities from implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

PURA has launched an initiative to build a cooperative of hemp growers and processers all selling under one brand name, Farmersville Hemp, similar to the way that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name.

The Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy will be centered on articulating the value of leveraging industrial hemp solutions to garner the economic value from implementing sustainable solutions.

Every ton of hemp removes 1.7 tons of carbon form the atmosphere. Cotton requires 50% more water than hemp to grow. These are just a couple of small examples of the sustainable benefits with economic incentives from implementing hemp strategies.

Look for the CEO's update tomorrow to learn more.

