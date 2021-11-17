Scott Ruddick Joins Altrinsic Global Advisors

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC today announced the appointment of Scott Ruddick as Strategic Relationship Manager. As a member of the Global Distribution team, Ruddick will oversee the firm's consultant relations efforts and focus on developing relationships with institutional investors and advisory partners.

Scott Ruddick

"We are excited to have Scott join our team," said John Hock, CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "He is a world-class investment management sales executive, has provided trusted strategic advice to leading investment organizations globally, and shares our cultural values. Pulling from his experience at large and small firms alike, Scott will bring a wealth of knowledge and creativity to Altrinsic's relationship management efforts. He will play an important role as we continue to invest in our team."

Altrinsic has made several important strategic hires in the last 18 months as part of an effort to deepen its client experience and business relations impact. Ruddick is the latest addition to the team, and the firm is delighted to have him on board.

"Scott is a seasoned professional who brings a breadth of experience as well as a unique perspective given his work in institutional, wealth management, and advising fintech firms," said Rob Job, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy. "His affable personality and professional demeanor will fit well as a colleague and as a partner for our clients, consultants, and partnerships. Scott has impressed us with his unwavering commitment to helping clients find the best answer for their needs."

Prior to Altrinsic, Scott was a Managing Partner at Arboretum Global. Previously, he was the Head of Distribution at Prio Wealth, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer at Advisors Partners, Head of Institutional at Eaton Vance, and Managing Director and Head of Institutional Distribution at Mellon Capital Management. He started his career at the Boston Company and subsequently worked in various marketing and sales roles at PanAgora Asset Management.

About Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC, founded in 2000, is an employee-controlled and majority-owned investment management firm. Altrinsic manages approximately $10.5 billion in global and international equities, applying a long-term private equity approach to public equities. Altrinsic's clients include corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth, and sub-advisory clients. For more information, please visit www.altrinsic.com or contact Sara Sikes at +1 (203) 661-0030.

