Taste Republic Introduces Ravioli featuring Plant-Based Sausage from Beyond Meat®

The fresh gluten-free pasta dish made with plant-based sausage rivals traditional ravioli's taste and texture
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste Republic continues to push what's possible for gluten-free pastas with the introduction of "Plant-Based Sausage Ravioli," featuring plant-based Beyond Sausage® Italian Crumbles from Beyond Meat® and Wisconsin cheese.

Taste Republic's Gluten-Free Plant-Based Sausage Ravioli, featuring Beyond Sausage Italian...
Taste Republic's Gluten-Free Plant-Based Sausage Ravioli, featuring Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles from Beyond Meat.
"Fresh ravioli that tastes remarkable should be available to everyone."

With a focus on making gluten-free pastas that go head-to-head with traditional pasta's taste and texture (Read the reviews, here), Taste Republic found the perfect plant-based protein option in Beyond Meat's delicious and nutritious Beyond Sausage.

Crafted to look, sizzle and satisfy like animal-based pork, Beyond Sausage is made with simple, plant-based ingredients and has no gluten, soy or GMOs. Beyond Meat and Taste Republic share a commitment to high-quality ingredients and a mission to make great-tasting food accessible to all, no matter their dietary or lifestyle preferences.

"Fresh ravioli that tastes remarkable should be available to everyone," said Brian Durst, CEO of Tribe 9 Foods, the parent company of Taste Republic. "Beyond Meat has accomplished for meat what we've done for pasta – to create an option comparable to its traditional counterparts. The result is really good ravioli."

"By incorporating Beyond Sausage into Taste Republic's gluten-free ravioli, we're offering a nutritious and sustainable way for pasta lovers to continue eating what they love," said Tim Smith, Vice President of Food Service North America, Beyond Meat. "Together, we've created a delicious plant-based protein dish that tastes just as great as its animal-based equivalent."

Taste Republic's "Plant-Based Sausage Ravioli" is made with brown rice flour and features Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles and Wisconsin cheese. Sold in 9-ounce containers, each package of ravioli contains 2.5 servings. Because it's fresh pasta, the ravioli cooks al dente in only 2-3 minutes.

Like all Taste Republic products, the ravioli is certified gluten-free and is made using non-GMO ingredients.

Taste Republic's Plant-Based Sausage Ravioli is available in their online store, on Amazon, and at select retailers. To find a store near you that carries Taste Republic pasta, visit their online store locator.

About Taste Republic
Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Taste Republic crafts fresh gluten-free and grain-free pastas recognized for uncompromising taste and texture. All Taste Republic are certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization. For more information visit tasterepublicglutenfree.com.

Taste Republic logo.
Taste Republic logo.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taste-republic-introduces-ravioli-featuring-plant-based-sausage-from-beyond-meat-301426145.html

SOURCE Taste Republic

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.