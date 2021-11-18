Livent's Paul Graves to Speak at Citi's 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer, will speak at Citi's 2021 Basic Materials Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://kvgo.com/citi-2021-basic-materials/livent-corp-december. A replay of the event will also be available via the same link.

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs more than 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

