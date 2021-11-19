AmCham South China and Stanford University to Cooperate on Dissemination of Accurate and Unbiassed Research on China's Economy "No evidence of net U.S. Job losses resulting from China shock"

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding accurate and unbiased research on China's economy has become a difficult and daunting task for even the most experienced researchers. Therefore, the American Chamber of Commerce in South China (AmCham South China) has reached a cooperation agreement with the Stanford Center on China's Economy and Institutions (SCCEI) to disseminate up-to-date fact-based research conducted by the Center in a timely fashion to interested parties in China, US, and around the world. AmCham South China expects to release one new China Brief produced by SCCEI every two weeks.

The Stanford Center's two China Briefs being released here are Did "China Shock" Cause Widespread Job Losses in the U.S.?, which indicates "No evidence of net U.S. Job losses resulting from China shock" and Rise of Robots in China, which shows China leads all other countries in robot installation by a wide margin. (http://www.amcham-southchina.org/amcham/static/publications/newchinabriefs/newchinabriefs.jsp)

These and all future China Briefs, as well as other publications may be downloaded free of charge from AmCham South China website at www.amcham-southchina.org

The Center's research is performed under the direction of world- renowned scholars and highly respected economists, Scott Rozelle and Hongbin Li.

"Our cooperation with Stanford Center on China's Economy and Institutions marks another giant step in helping U.S. and Chinese stakeholders from business, government, academia and media gain access to highly valuable, accurate and untainted factual information which will aid them in making informed decisions" said Harley Seyedin, President of AmCham South China.

AmCham South China, established 26 years ago in 1995 and accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., is an independent Chamber representing over 2,300 members which account for nearly 40% of all U.S.-China business, trade and investments.

The new information dissemination effort with the Stanford Center is in addition to AmCham South China's own numerous publications. These publications include an exhaustively researched quantitative annual Special Report on the State of Business in South China and a qualitative 600+ page bi-lingual White Paper on the Business Environment in China. The two annual book sized reports are edited by Schumann Endowed Professor and Chair of the Mercer University Department of Journalism and Media Studies Jay Black. The 2022 White Paper and 2022 Special Report will be released at the end of February 2022. AmCham South China also publishes the monthly 60+ page widely distributed South China Business Journal as well as many other special reports, surveys and policy papers.

About The American Chamber of Commerce in South China

The American Chamber of Commerce in South China (AmCham South China) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating bilateral trade between the United States and the People's Republic of China. Certified in 1995 by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, AmCham South China represents more than 2,300 corporate and individual members, is governed by a fully-independent Board of Governors elected from its membership, and provides dynamic, on-the-ground support for American and International companies doing business in South China. In 2019, AmCham South China hosted more than 10,000 business executives and government leaders from around the world at its briefings, seminars, committee meetings and social gatherings. The American Chamber of Commerce in South China is a fully-independent organization accredited by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. All AmChams in China are independently governed and represent member companies in their respective regions.

About the Stanford Center on China's Economy and Institutions

The Stanford Center on China's Economy and Institutions is Stanford's home for empirical, multidisciplinary research on China's economy. It aims to foster path-breaking research, create transformative student experiences, and advance public understanding of China's economy and its impact on the world.

About Scott Roselle

Scott Rozelle is the Helen F. Farnsworth Senior Fellow and the co-director of Stanford Center on China's Economy and Institutions in the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research at Stanford University. He received his BS from the University of California, Berkeley, and his MS and PhD from Cornell University. Previously, Rozelle was a professor at the University of California, Davis and an assistant professor in Stanford's Food Research Institute and department of economics. He currently is a member of several organizations, including the American Economics Association, the International Association for Agricultural Economists, and the Association for Asian Studies. Rozelle also serves on the editorial boards of Economic Development and Cultural Change, Agricultural Economics, the Australian Journal of Agricultural and Resource Economics, and the China Economic Review.

His research focuses almost exclusively on China and is concerned with: agricultural policy, including the supply, demand, and trade in agricultural projects; the emergence and evolution of markets and other economic institutions in the transition process and their implications for equity and efficiency; and the economics of poverty and inequality, with an emphasis on rural education, health and nutrition.

About Hongbin Li

Hongbin Li is the Co-director of Stanford Center on China's Economy and Institutions, and a Senior Fellow of Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) and the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI).

Hongbin obtained Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University in 2001 and joined the economics department of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), where he became full professor in 2007. He was also one of the two founding directors of the Institute of Economics and Finance at the CUHK. He taught at Tsinghua University in Beijing 2007-2016 and was C.V. Starr Chair Professor of Economics in the School of Economics and Management. He also founded and served as the Executive Associate Director of the China Social and Economic Data Center at Tsinghua University. He founded the Chinese College Student Survey (CCSS) in 2009 and the China Employer-Employee Survey (CEES) in 2014.

