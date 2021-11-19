elago Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals You Don't Want To Miss

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A design company from San Diego has been creating electronic accessories for over 15 years and some of their best products will be discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. elago's webstore (www.elago.com) will start their sale on November 23rd till the 30th and are offering 20% off sitewide.

"I am sure everyone has been reading the news about inflation and how costs are going up during the holidays. We wanted to ensure we provided the best opportunity for our customers to get what they want at an affordable price," said Andrew Lee, CEO of elago. "That's why we made sure to include our global top selling products in all Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals."

Aside from the sitewide deals going on at elago's website, they have deep discounts for some of their best sellers on Amazon.

Here are some of their top products you don't want to miss:

Retro Gaming Console Case (AW5) for AirPods Pro

The AW5 rose to popularity due to its unique design - that looks like an old handheld gaming console - and the quality of the product. With over 11,000 reviews and a rating of 4.6/5, the case is perfect for any gamer who owns the AirPods Pro. The retro case will be on sale for 20% off on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Ice Cream Case for AirPods 1 & 2

Grab something sweet for a loved one and enjoy endless summers with elago's Ice Cream case! This case has several different colors all named after your favorite flavors. Blueberry, chocolate, mint, and strawberry cases are available at a 23% discount on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With almost 5,000 reviews at 4.8/5 stars, this case is a no brainer for AirPods 1 & 2 users who like to keep things sweet.

Pencil Case for Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

The Pencil case is a classic twist on a modern product – it changes your Apple Pencil into a classic #2 pencil that was heavily used for tests in grade school. Made from premium silicone, the case protects your stylus while allowing full access to all features – even magnetic charging. With a 4/5 star rating and almost 2,000 reviews, this product is definitely recommended to bring back some nostalgia. Discounts range between 20-26% depending on the color you choose during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

R5 Locator Case for Apple TV Siri Remote 2nd Generation (2021 Model)

Have you ever lost your remote control in the couch or left it on the kitchen counter? elago's R5 case helps you never lose the most commonly lost object in any household. Inside the case, there is a slot to install an AirTag allowing you to keep track of where the remote is at all times. Aside from the tracking ability, the case offers premium protection from drops and other daily mishaps. elago's Siri Remote cases are the best rated and most sold on Amazon - coupled with a 20% discount on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is a deal you can't pass up.

W2 Charger Stand for All Apple Watch Series

Sometimes simple is best and that is exactly what elago's W2 Charging Stand is all about. No fuss and no frills - this stand is made of durable, food grade silicone and meant to last a lifetime. With over 24,000 reviews and a rating of 4.7/5, the product speaks for itself. Join the hundreds of thousands of users who use this daily and enjoy the simple simplicity the product brings to your home. 27-28% off during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

