KIWONTECH, an IT firm included in Gartner's email security report, enters Southeast Asian markets through establishment of joint venture Leveraging joint venture as a platform for commercializing its global email security standard

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KIWONTECH, and joint venture member of Born2Global Centre, signed a contract with VNETWORK, a content delivery network (CDN) provider in Vietnam, on the establishment of VNETKIWON SECURITY, a joint venture based in Vietnam, in an attempt to enter Southeast Asian markets. KIWONTECH has provided email protection solutions and operated email security services, and since 2021, it has participated in a project for supporting overseas expansion of D.N.A (Data, Network, AI) convergence products led by the Born2Global Centre.

KIWONTECH plans to use this joint venture as a platform for commercializing its global email security standard in Vietnam as well as other Southeast Asian countries.

As a first step, the company will secure the operating and sales networks necessary to enable the commercialization of its email security standard technology in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, it is set to increase the reliability of its joint security services, accelerate market growth, and offer additional services through the clients of VNETWORK. It also aims to strengthen its business competency by looking for new business opportunities in Vietnam and neighboring countries, thereby equipping itself with the competitiveness necessary for a network services provider seeking to dominate markets in Southeast Asia.

Kim Chung Han, a team leader with KIWONTECH, said, "The joint venture will serve as a stepping-stone for KIWONTECH to become a leader in the commercialization of information security standard technology across Southeast Asia." He also added, "KIWONTECH's existing email security standard technology will lay the foundation for the company's rapid penetration into emerging markets."

KIWONTECH, marking a first in Korea, was published in Gartner's report, Tool: Vendor Identification for Email Security 2021, in October 2021. Not only that, the company has recently been designated as a security service standard provider by the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) in relation to the prevention of targeted email attacks.

Furthermore, the joint venture between KIWONTECH and VNETWORK was established as part of the Born2Global Centre's partnership program. Through its support of DNA-convergence products and services, Born2Globl Centre serves as a launchpad for innovative startups to enter global markets. Born2Global Centre provides startups with different levels of consulting services, from partnership exploration & creation to business establishment, operations, joint R&D projects, and market expansion.

For more detailed information on Kiwontech or VNETWORK, visit https://www.kiwontech.com/, https://vnetwork.vn/en.

