Laurel Bridge Software Facilitates the Capture of Image Data for the Clinical Validation of AI-based Lung Cancer Detection Algorithms

NEWARK, DE, November 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, Inc., a provider of imaging software solutions that enables health systems to orchestrate their complex medical imaging workflows, announced that IMIDEX, Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution provider focused on lung cancer, has selected its Compass™ Routing Workflow Manager and Exodus™ Migration and Consolidation Controller to facilitate a retrospective, multi-center clinical study for the detection of incidental lung nodules using their computer-aided detection application VisiRad™.

The detection of lung nodules on chest radiographs is challenging. Detection sensitivities in clinical practice range between 30-70%. VisiRad aims to provide a second set of eyes to increase the sensitivity of lung nodule detection to help identify lung cancers at an earlier stage.

Chest radiographs are the most common radiological procedure in the world and provide an enormous opportunity for the detection of lung nodules many of which are malignant. With approximately half of lung cancers diagnosed at Stage IV, there is a significant opportunity to enhance earlier lung cancer detection.

"As leaders in AI applications in lung cancer, collaborating with Laurel Bridge was an easy decision, and their team has exceeded our expectations. IMIDEX is dedicated to the continued advancement of our computerized vision technology to improve outcomes in lung cancer" adds Richard Vlasimsky, CEO of IMIDEX.

To expedite IMIDEX's ongoing clinical studies with VisiRad™, Laurel Bridge's Exodus™ migration application is implemented at multiple health facilities. To protect patient privacy, the accession numbers of confirmed lung cancer patients are fed to Exodus so it can capture and anonymize all relevant studies before exporting them to the company's Compass™ application. Compass securely routes the image data to VisiRad's cloud server to execute the clinical validation studies and evaluate the study endpoints. The results of the studies will serve as evidence for FDA 510k regulatory submission. VisiRad is for research purposes only pending FDA clearance.

"We are proud and excited that our solutions are being used on the front lines in the ongoing fight against lung cancer," states Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge. "With the proliferation of medical imaging AI algorithms, our mission has expanded to help put these life-saving applications into the hands of radiologists by facilitating the training and development of these algorithms."

