InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cot Option for Day Care Centers (LGI-3022)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a daycare assistant and I thought there could be a more comfortable and versatile cot option that doesn't take up extra space in the classroom," said an inventor, from Jamaica, N.Y., "so I invented the FOLDED COT AND LEARNING CENTER. My design eliminates the wasted time and space associated with stacked cots."

The invention provides a space-saving cot accessory for day cares and preschools. It also offers a learning/play center for the room. As a result, it eliminates the need to use uncomfortable folding mats and it would be easier to store than traditional cots. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for day care centers, preschools and home child care services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-3022, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

