Motive Infrastructure Solutions Appoints Bill Watson As Vice President of Architecture and Engineering

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Infrastructure Solutions, the self-performing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, & Construction) solutions provider, announced the appointment of Bill Watson as Vice President of Architecture and Engineering. In this role, Watson will be responsible for driving growth and increasing the profitability of every construction project for the company by overseeing the efficient execution of both the front end and back-end work.



Bill Watson

Watson has extensive and diverse experience in the Telecom, Technology and Media/Entertainment industries at the senior executive level and most recently worked with Dish Network as the VP of Network Deployment and Operations.

Watson is excited to join Motive Infrastructure Solutions and said of his new role, "I find it an extremely compelling opportunity, given the positioning of the company. I am enthusiastic about the current vision of the leadership team and to be a part of the company's growth. I see a huge opportunity over the next several years in rural broadband, EV (electric vehicle) growth, and renewables and I think we are extremely well positioned to take advantage of those opportunities. I am looking forward to making a positive and profitable impact with Motive and its customers."

Keith Casey, President of Motive Infrastructure Solutions, said of Watson's appointment, "we are very excited to have Bill on board. Bill's extensive telecommunications background, strong leadership experience and business development skills align well with our Architecture and Engineering mission as we focus on our continued growth in this area of our business. Bill's depth of experience will complement our growing team of seasoned employees and position ourselves as the premier national turnkey EPC (Engineering, Procurement, & Construction) solutions provider."

About Motive Infrastructure Solutions

Motive is a full service, self-performing, EPC (Engineer/Procure/Construct) infrastructure solutions provider for the wireless and wireline telecommunications industry. Areas of expertise include site acquisition & entitlements, architecture, engineering & design, project & construction management, installation & maintenance, product sales & distribution. For additional information, visit www.motiveis.com.

Motive Infrastructure Solutions, the self-performing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, & Construction) solutions provider (PRNewsfoto/Motive Companies)

