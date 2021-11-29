Press Leaders Call On Egypt to Release Al Jazeera Journalist

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by National Press Club President Lisa Nicole Matthews and National Press Club Journalism Institute President Angela Greiling Keane on Egypt's decision to extend the detention of Al Jazeera journalist Hisham Abdelaziz.

"We call on Egypt to release Al Jazeera journalist Hisham Abdelaziz immediately and without conditions. Mr. Abdelaziz has already been held in detention for two years, which we believe exceeds Egypt's own legal limit for pretrial detention. Further, he is suffering from serious health conditions that need attention he is not receiving in prison. If unaddressed these health issues could have serious consequence for Mr. Abdelaziz. Please release him at once."

