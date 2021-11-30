Avantive Solutions Partners with Non-Profit Organization in Jalisco, Mexico to Combat Food Insecurity

TULSA, Okla. and JALISCO, Mexico, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantive Solutions, a global technology and business services company specializing in innovative customer engagement, strategic sales and robust digital marketing solutions, today announced a partnership with Organismo de Nutrición Infantil (ONI) to combat food insecurity in Jalisco, Mexico. The partnership will benefit 50 low-income children located in the communities of Santa Cruz del Valle and San Sebastián in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco.

ONI, the oldest non-profit organization in the Jalisco state, has been fighting child malnutrition and food insecurity for more than 60 years. The new alliance is part of Avantive's social responsibility program, RealPurpose, which was established to give back to local people and organizations, with the goal of creating a better future and making a difference. The social assistance program comes on the heels of the Avantive's new office opening in Guadalajara, an area close to the communities the company will support through the ONI partnership.

"We are proud to join ONI in the fight against food insecurity and child malnutrition in Jalisco," said Joe DiNatale, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development for Avantive Solutions. "As our company's footprint expands in Mexico, we know how important it is to give back to local communities and support children in need. We look forward to continuing to grow our presence in the region and becoming a true pillar of the local community."

Avantive joins ONI in the fight to prevent child malnutrition through proper family training, delivery of food supplements, and nutritional surveillance to help children recover from medical conditions such as anemia or low weight. In addition to Avantive's economic contribution through the partnership, the company will develop lines of active collaboration with these communities through volunteer programs for its employees.

"We are thankful for the partnership and economic contributions from Avantive as we believe these social projects are necessary to continue to improve nutrition in the community and build room for a more prosperous future," said María Teresa Gómez Aguiar, Regional Manager of ONI. "Our alliance with Avantive will guarantee our continued work in the Tlajomulco community and help 50 children and their families over the next year."

About Avantive Solutions

Avantive Solutions, founded in 1988, is a Purpose-Driven global technology and business services company specializing in innovative customer engagement, strategic sales, and robust digital marketing solutions. The Company's Omni-Touch™ platform provides actionable insights through a proprietary stack of cloud-based analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. Avantive Solutions partners with world-respected brands, including Fortune 100 companies in the fast-growing tech and communications, financial services, and healthcare industries. To learn more about how Avantive Solutions is bringing purpose to customer experience, go to avantivesolutions.com.

About Organismo de Nutrición Infantil (ONI)

ONI is the oldest legally constituted civil association in Jalisco (1954), which mission is to prevent child malnutrition and recover children from the prenatal stage to the age of 5 who suffer from it and are in a context of food poverty, seeking to prevent it in the long term its biological, psychological, and social consequences. This is achieved through the education addressed to families, the provision of food supplements and nutritional surveillance to promote a well-nourished childhood with the capacity to develop comprehensively. For more information, please visit https://oni.org.mx/

