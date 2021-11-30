Freddy's Celebrates National Frozen Custard Day Promotion With $25,000 Donation To Kids In Need Foundation

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today that it donated $25,000 to the Kids In Need Foundation through its annual National Frozen Custard Day promotion in August. Since 2016, Freddy's has donated a total of $100,000 to the organization, a national non-profit organization that partners with teachers and students in underserved schools to provide the resources needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with Freddy's as the team continues to show their dedication and support to under-resourced teachers and students across the country," said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. "By having the support of a national brand like Freddy's, we are sharing the support of thousands of Americans who impact the lives of many."

Founded in 1995, Kids In Need Foundation believes that every child in America should have equal opportunity and access to a quality education. Through its programs, it provides essential school supplies to teachers and students in underserved areas, with a focus on schools with 70% or more of the student population participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

This donation follows a successful National Frozen Custard Day promotion held on August 8. Participating Freddy's locations offered a $1 discount on all custard menu items throughout the day and supported the foundation with a donation. On October 27, 2021, Freddy's executives presented the check to Kids In Need Foundation (pictured above right).

In addition to its ongoing charitable partnership with Kids In Need Foundation, this October, Freddy's raised $25,000 through its American Red Cross Guest Giveback initiative where at participating locations, Guests had the option to donate a dollar to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Freddy's launched this campaign to support and benefit those impacted by Hurricane Ida. Freddy's Sr. Vice President of Franchise Operations, Brian Wise and Sr. Vice President of Corporate Operations, Ben Simon presented the check to the American Red Cross on November 11, 2021.

"It's an honor to keep the National Frozen Custard Day tradition alive, and with tremendous turnout year after year, it's humbling to see that our Guests continue to be equally committed to making positive contributions in their local communities," said Chris Dull, President & CEO for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "We're proud to maintain these charitable partnerships with exceptional organizations like Kids In Need Foundation and the American Red Cross who continue to give back in impactful ways, allowing Freddy's to touch all corners of the nation."

Along with cooked-to-order steakburgers, frozen custard is a staple of the Freddy's menu. Known for being smoother and richer than ice cream due to a time-tested churning process that minimizes ice crystals and excess air, Freddy's frozen custard is made using only America's finest dairy ingredients. Every day in each restaurant, it is churned throughout the day to produce the high-quality, fresh custard treat that made Freddy's famous in 34 states.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® plans to open more than 40 restaurants nationwide throughout 2021. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, South Florida, and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at 316-719-7850, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 400 locations across 34 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 34 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a nonprofit organization that believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education, provides the support and tools needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. By providing essential school supplies, distance learning resources, and other classroom items in high demand, KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom. In 2020, through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations nationwide, KINF served an estimated 5 million students, 205,000 teachers, and provided over $70 million in product at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross.

