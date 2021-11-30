Ogilvy Tops WARC Creative 100 as the World's Most Creative Agency Network

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy is proud to announce that the World Advertising Research Center (WARC) has named Ogilvy the most creative agency network in the world. WARC today released the results of its annual Creative 100 ranking of the most creative agencies, networks, and campaigns in the world. In addition to Ogilvy ranking as the #1 Agency Network, DAVID Miami was named the #1 Creative Agency and Burger King's "Moldy Whopper," a creative collaboration between DAVID Miami and INGO Stockholm, ranked as the #1 Creative Campaign. The WARC Creative 100 is the definitive benchmark for creative success based on results from the most prestigious global and regional industry competitions.

Liz Taylor, Ogilvy's Global Chief Creative Officer, said: "Topping the WARC Creative 100 speaks to the borderless creativity that unites Ogilvy's global creative network, and what's possible when creative thinking stretches across departments, geographies, and cultures to become a shared mission. What makes us most proud of this achievement is that it recognizes work delivered during a year where creativity helped us deliver through unimaginable circumstances. Our sincerest thanks to every person who works at Ogilvy for their passion and ingenuity, and to our brave clients for their partnership, trust, and collaboration."

Ten Ogilvy offices were ranked among the world's top 50 individual creative agencies contributing to the network's success with DAVID Miami ranked #1, Memac Ogilvy Dubai at #7, INGO Stockholm at #8, DAVID Madrid at #17, Ogilvy Sydney at #19, Ogilvy Bogotá at #21, Ogilvy UK at #24, Ogilvy Toronto at #31, Ogilvy Singapore at #36, and Ogilvy Islamabad at #38. Additionally, Ogilvy's offices in Sydney, Mumbai, and Bogotá ranked among the top agencies on the WARC Effective 100.

Thirteen Ogilvy-created campaigns were among the most awarded campaigns of the year, seven of which were among the top 25. Campaigns recognized include: "Moldy Whopper" for Burger King from DAVID Miami and INGO Stockholm (#1), "Stevenage Challenge" for Burger King from DAVID Miami and DAVID Madrid (#2), "Courage is Beautiful" for Dove by Ogilvy UK and Ogilvy Toronto (#12), "The Book that Will Change Your Life" for IKEA from Memac Ogilvy Dubai (#15), "Please Arrest Me" for RIT Foundation from Ogilvy Singapore (#16), "Naming the invisible by Digital Birth Registration" for Telenor Pakistan from Ogilvy Islamabad (#17), "Michelin Impossible" for KFC by Ogilvy Sydney (#25), "Buy With Your Time" for IKEA from Memac Ogilvy Dubai (#36), "Secret Menu" for KFC from Ogilvy Sydney (#44), "Burn That Ad" for Burger King from DAVID São Paulo (#64), "Mother Blanket" for Fundación Vivir & CCPDA from Ogilvy Bogotá (#48), "NarcoStore" for Fundación Colombia con Memoria from Ogilvy Bogotá (#75), and "Every Drop Counts" for Miyahuna from Memac Ogilvy Amman (#96).

The WARC Creative 100 is a ranking of the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for creativity. It tracks the results of creative award shows around the world, and acts as a benchmark for creative excellence, allowing marketers to compare their performance with that of their peers. The 2021 WARC Creative 100 was compiled from global industry competitions including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Clio Awards, and London International Awards, along with regional competitions such as Spikes Asia, Adfest, Eurobest, Golden Drum, Dubai Lynx, Loeries, and El Ojo de Iberoamérica.

