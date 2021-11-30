Pace Center For Girls Board Of Trustees Welcomes New Members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace), a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for girls and young women, announced six new members to their Board of Trustees. These new board members will continue to move the organization forward on behalf of the more than 3,000 girls and young women Pace serves every year in 26 communities across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Catherine Jefferson is the Vice President of Human Resources Partnerships at Cox Media Group. Catherine is a member of the television, radio and digital senior leadership teams and leads a team designing, implementing, and consulting industry-leading radio and television stations across the country. She also spent the last 20+ years in various human resources roles including recruiting, leadership and talent development, training and strategic business partner.

Marva Johnson is the Group Vice President, State Government Affairs, for Charter Communications South Region. In this role, Marva oversees state government affairs, regulatory, local franchising, state legislative matters, and implementation strategies for government and community initiatives for the nine Charter states across the Southern United States. Marva joined Charter Communications in 2016 with a focus on state government relations throughout the Southeast.

Derek Koger is the Executive Director of the Tribal Community Development of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. He is dedicated to serving the Seminole Tribe of Florida by providing planned communities, designing and constructing projects including housing, community facilities, water and wastewater services, solid waste disposal, and constructing and maintaining reservation road systems.

Michael R. Mitchell is the Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for Comcast and is responsible for leading advocacy efforts for the 12-state Central Division. From state legislatures and city councils to public service commissions, Michael and his team represent Comcast at the state and local levels of government.

Madeline Pumariega is the President of Miami Dade College and is the first female president in the College's history. President Pumariega prioritizes working with business partners to identify the skills needed in key industries and tailoring higher education programs to match those needs. Her approach aims to accelerate the ability of graduates to enter the workforce immediately upon the completion of their coursework.

Justice Peggy A. Quince is the former Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, the first African American to head any branch of Florida government. Justice Quince served on the court from 1999 to 2019 reviewing final judgments imposing sentences of death, cases involving the constitutionality of laws passed by the Florida Legislature, and other matters as delineated in the Florida Constitution.

"Pace believes our communities are stronger when girls and women have the opportunity to thrive. With the Board of Trustees, we work to create safe and supportive environments that help girls achieve their personal and professional goals," said Mary Marx, Pace President and CEO. "Pace welcomes the expertise of these six impressive leaders to our board to continue advancing our vision."

About Pace Center for Girls

Pace Center for Girls envisions a world where all girls and young women have power, in a just and equitable society. Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls' individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation's leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org

