PT Expo China 22 scheduled to take place in September with these new changes

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st PT Expo China (hereinafter referred to as "PT Expo"), hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and organized by Postal & Telecommunications Appliances Co., Ltd. (PTAC), will be held at the Beijing National Convention Center on September 22-24, 2022. As a national platform for technological innovation and development achievements in China's information and communication technology (ICT) field, PT Expo plays an important role in facilitating global exchanges and promoting collaborations in the field of ICT that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology strives to create.

Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the "Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's 14th Five-Year Development Plan". Compared with the previous five-year plan, this plan further highlights the functions and positioning of the information and communication technology industry: Building a new type of national digital infrastructure, providing network and information services, comprehensively supporting the strategic, basic and leading industries of economic and social development, enhancing the achievements of information technology, accelerating the transformation of results, and promoting the digital transformation and upgrading of industries.

In 2022, PT Expo will closely follow the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's "14th Five-Year Plan", take full advantage of the expo platform in the national information and communication technology (ICT) industry, fully and comprehensively display of the development results of China's ICT-enabled economic and social digital transformation, and continue and increase the export of "China's best solutions".

More thematic exhibition areas focusing on the development of key technology areas

The PT Expo in 2022 will follow the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's "14th Five-Year Plan" and development plan, focusing on five thematic areas of digital infrastructure, green energy conservation, application popularization, innovation and development, and inclusive sharing. These areas will include but not limited to information and communication infrastructure investment, telecommunications services, 5G base stations, data centers, mobile network IPv6, energy consumption, gigabit broadband, virtual private networks, etc. The exhibition area is expected to be further expanded compared to 2021.

Special exhibition area for vertical application of industry achievements to promote the integrated development of the industry

Building on previous sessions, the PT Expo 2022 will focus more on 5G application leaders and key industries, plan and organize application results display areas, namely: 5G+ industrial Internet, smart energy, 5G+ car networking, 5G+ smart medical, 5G+ smart education, small and medium-sized enterprise innovation zone, low-carbon green energy saving, smart terminal, information barrier-free, network security, letter creation and emergency communication zone. The establishment of the application achievement exhibition area aims to showcase the latest achievements of China's new generation of communication network infrastructure from multiple perspectives, and comprehensively and fully demonstrate the latest progress of China's information and communication technology empowering thousands of industries and digital development to expand the industry.

Efforts to expand expert audiences in ten major application fields

Driven by 5G and other information and communication technologies and data elements, the vertical application industry is an important starting point for China to realize the transformation of digital economy. The PT22 exhibition will focus on inviting expert audience from ten major application fields such as transportation, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and water conservancy, education, medical care, cultural tourism, community, home and government affairs, building a communication platform between information and communication technology enterprises and fields such as industrial upgrading, public services, social governance and home communities, to promote the further integration of China's digital economy with economic society.

The attendance of the government and enterprise groups has always been an advantage of PT Expo. In 2021, PT Expo invited a total of 448 government and enterprise groups for on-site visits, including 188 state-owned enterprises (including secondary units) and 75 government groups. PT Expo was attended by representatives from 10+ central government departments including Cyberspace Administration of China, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Emergency Management, General Administration of Customs, National Radio and Television Administration, and Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, as well as 50+ local government departments including Beijing.

Focusing on vertical applications and exploring new forum topics

The "ICT China · High-level Forum" held simultaneously as the expo has always been adhering to the "international vision, professional depth, brand standpoint, and innovative spirit", and enjoys a high reputation among domestic and foreign governments as well as information and communication technology fields. At the forum in 2021, a total of nearly 50 thematic summits and forums were organized on the spot, and more than 20 results were released. In addition, there were project launching ceremonies and award ceremonies, which attracted a lot of attention domestically and internationally.

In 2022, the "ICT China · High-level Forum" will further explore and extend topics in vertical fields and strive to offer a unique "industry extravaganza" for industry professionals.

In addition, "ICT China Case Collection and Release" is an important event held concurrently with the PT Expo. For four consecutive sessions, it attracts hundreds of companies to participate in the selection process of outstanding samples, providing "China's best solutions" for building a manufacturing superpower, a quality product superpower, a network superpower, and a digital China. In 2022, the organizer plans to establish new awards on top of the original four awards (urban innovation planning award, excellent solution award, technological innovation application award and enterprise innovation pioneer award). Relevant companies are welcome to submit samples for selection.

About PT Expo:

PT Expo China (PT Expo) is the ICT ecosystem's leading event, exclusively hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. It is one of the most influential events in the ICT industry and the main platform for 5G releases. Firstly presented in 1990, the event is committed to building an innovative and dynamic platform for the ICT ecosystem, providing full services and networking opportunities in the aspects of ICT policy analysis, research & development, market applications, financing and investments and so on.

