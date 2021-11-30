Target RWE Appoints Derek Evans as President

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target RWE, a leading real-world evidence (RWE) solutions company for the healthcare industry, today announced that Derek Evans, MBA, has joined the company as President.

"In this new role, Derek will lead all operating functions as we continue to leverage our significant software, data, and intellectual assets and capabilities for our partners," said Neal Bibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Target RWE. "I am pleased to welcome Derek to our leadership team, and I look forward to working closely together as we advance Target RWE's real-world evidence solutions and offerings."

"Target RWE has gained significant momentum toward delivering on the promise of real-world evidence to the healthcare industry, providers, and most importantly, to the patients who live with often chronic and co-morbid conditions," said Derek Evans. "I am excited to join the organization at this critical time to accelerate the great work that is currently underway. Target RWE is poised at the precipice of healthcare innovation by bringing together unique real world data, novel analytics, and cutting-edge technology at scale to improve healthcare outcomes. With our proprietary technology, we can aid our clients in making better decisions which speed time to market, reduce investment and improve patient outcomes."

Mr. Evans is an accomplished business professional who brings more than 25 years of successful healthcare and software analytics experience to Target RWE. Most recently, Mr. Evans was the General Manager of Decision Analytics and Innovation at Change Healthcare, where he was instrumental in the creation and strategy of their healthcare analytics platform.

Prior to Change Healthcare, Mr. Evans served as the SVP and General Manager of Patient Informatics at Symphony Health Solutions, an Icon plc company, where he led the Commercial Effectiveness and Brand Analytics consulting businesses. Over his career, Mr. Evans has worked with his colleagues and clients to develop groundbreaking solutions that have unlocked billions of dollars in incremental revenue. He has focused his expertise on all facets of the healthcare system to bring cohesive, integrated and essential solutions that help improve care delivery.

Mr. Evans holds an MBA in marketing and finance from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and a BS in biochemistry and cell biology from Clarkson University.

Earlier this year, Target RWE announced the addition of Andrew von Eschenbach, MD as the company's newest senior advisor and the strategic acquisition of the Durham-based software analytics company NoviSci.

Target RWE is a health evidence solutions company that generates innovative real-world evidence (RWE) and provides scientific intelligence tools and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other healthcare partners. Target RWE builds regulatory-grade clinical data sets and applies state of the science epidemiologic methods to produce RWE about patients with specific conditions, symptoms, and therapies used in usual clinical practice.

Target RWE's regulatory-grade data sets and evidence, modern epidemiological methods, and sound scientific principles rendered as software can be utilized to better health outcomes, inform patient health guidelines, and improve overall quality of care. Visit www.targetrwe.com for more details.

