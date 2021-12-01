Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability at Berlin Packaging, to speak at North America's Largest Cannabis Packaging Conference

Jayaseelan will join a panel of experts to discuss sustainability in cannabis packaging at the CannPack East Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today that Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability, will join a panel of cannabis packaging experts at the CannPack East Conference, North America's largest cannabis packaging conference, to discuss the critical role that sustainability plays in cannabis packaging.

With a fulsome stock offering of sustainable packaging for all cannabis product formats and a world-class design division driving innovation, Berlin Packaging helps cannabis companies of all sizes find packaging solutions that make both environmental and business sense.

"Sustainability is a unique differentiator in the cannabis industry, as the ability to provide recyclable, compostable, and recycled packaging options that balance the purity of the products creates new opportunities for companies to provide for their customers," said Jayaseelan. "I am looking forward to a dynamic discussion on the topic and am thrilled to be included on this panel of industry leaders."

Jayaseelan will be part of the panel "Sustainability & Cannabis Packaging – Getting it 'Right' from the Start," moderated by Elizabeth "Cannabeth" Corbett, which takes place on Wednesday, December 8 at 10 am ET. CannPack East will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, NY.

