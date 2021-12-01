BD Issues 2021 Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Report

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the release of its 2021 Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) Report.

BD today announced the release of its 2021 Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) Report.

The report, titled "Together We Advance ID&E," highlights the progress BD is making in a critical aspect of human health, which is one of four pillars in the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. BD's commitment to ID&E sets a new standard for how the company will work together to innovate new products and solutions to deliver what's next in health care.

The ID&E systems, processes and tools that drive action and accountability at BD are detailed in the report. They are the foundation from which BD will continue to accelerate its ID&E efforts to achieve the company's 2030+ goals with respect to maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety, well-being and also contributes to community and company health.

"The pillars of our ESG strategy are interconnected, and our ID&E programs are essential in helping us make a meaningful impact in the areas of company, planet, community and human health," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "We have been on a journey to build a more inclusive workplace where the members of our global team can be themselves, feel comfortable speaking up, grow and develop in their careers, and share their best and most innovative thinking. When more people and perspectives have a seat at the table, we produce better, more innovative solutions for the health care industry."

The 2030+ goals, which were set last month, include improving ethnic and gender diversity by 1% year over year at the management and executive levels, and ensuring equal pay (by gender) worldwide. Globally, at the end of FY2021 women held 39.9% of management roles and 29.9% of executive positions at BD, improvements from the prior year and above health care industry benchmarks. In addition, 30.2% of BD's U.S. workforce is ethnically diverse at the management level, and 21.2% at the executive level. Further demographic data will be released in the FY2021 Sustainability Report.

"While we've seen increases in ethnic and gender diversity, we are hard at work to continue adding to this progress," said Nicole Thompson, vice president of HR – Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Engagement at BD. "We are well-positioned to meet and exceed increasing expectations from our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities we serve by accelerating ID&E programs that will help us advance the world of health for all."

As part of BD's commitment to ID&E, it regularly participates in external benchmarking surveys to track progress and provide additional visibility to stakeholders. In 2021, it was named to prestigious lists in recognition of the company's inclusive policies and practices, including:

Named a top company for diversity in the U.S. by DiversityInc.

100% score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and named one of the best places to work for LGBT Equality.

90% score on DisabilityIN's Disability Equality Index and named as a best place to work for Disability Inclusion.

For more information about the company's ID&E programs, visit https://www.bd.com/en-us/company/careers/inclusion-and-diversity.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:

Troy Kirkpatrick Nadia Goncalves VP, Public Relations Senior Director, Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5934 troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com nadia.gonclaves@bd.com

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)