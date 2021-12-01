Branded Strategic Hospitality Invests in Galley Solutions, the New Standard in Food Data

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Strategic Hospitality (Branded), an investment and advisory firm focused on early- and growth-stage technology in the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today that it has added Galley Solutions to its portfolio — marking Branded's 28th investment. Galley finds the best ways to produce food using real-time data and is intuitively designed for cooks and kitchens — not just back offices.

Galley is a Food Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") solution that helps foodservice brands connect the dots of food data to create a system of feedback loops that helps operators make better, faster decisions. Customers of Galley boost net profit margin by +5%.

The software platform is focused on:

The Design System for Food

Production Efficiency

Smarter Analysis

Scale-on-Demand

"Galley's unique competitive advantage comes from things Branded loves and has made key parts of our investment thesis," said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Branded. "First, it was developed in the kitchen by operators; Second, Galley takes a different approach to solving food industry problems than traditional ERPs by focusing on the core data of a foodservice organization: recipes and ingredients; Third, Galley has a strict development ethos that keeps focus on solving real customer problems and will therefore only develop features in parallel with active users."

The problem in the current landscape is that existing food ERP software is antiquated, built for non-specialized accounting software, and unable to capture all aspects of your core food data. Galley solves this problem but providing clean, actionable data that is the key to unlocking a higher level of profitability and efficiency that's hidden in your operation.

Galley's current top customers include &Pizza, Red Lobster, Salted, DoorDash Kitchens, Territory Foods, and Thistle, among others.

Branded will work with Galley to sign new operators and build strategic partnerships with other technology companies with shared interests.

"We are thrilled to partner with Branded. It's rare to find partners focused on disrupting the market with the best in tech while also valuing and maintaining the heart of hospitality," said Galley Solutions CEO Benji Koltai. "We are grateful to join the Branded family and are excited for what our partnership can bring to the industry at large."

For more information, questions, or to set up an interview with the Branded, please reach out to Julie Zucker, Chief Marketing Officer, Branded Strategic Hospitality at julie@brandedstrategic.com. To reach the Galley team, please reach out to jonathan@galleysolutions.com.

About Branded Strategic Hospitality

Founded in 2017, Branded Strategic Hospitality is a New York City-based investment and advisory firm focused on early- and growth-stage technology in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Led by 25-year hospitality veteran Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and financial expert Jimmy Frischling, Branded has become the insider for the industry's hottest emerging technology and strategically invests in companies that are allies to owners and operators, addressing their most critical challenges and opportunities while driving sales, reducing costs, and addressing compliance issues. Branded brings value to its partner companies through financial capital, strategic counsel, and its deep industry expertise and connections to accelerate growth.

Branded's portfolio currently includes 28 investments, including Ovation, Chowly, TapRm, PourMyBeer, Minnow, and Bbot. In 2021, Branded invested in its first restaurant concept, Mighty Quinn's BBQ, and launched B WORKS, an exclusive accelerator and coworking space for its partner companies housed in its New York City headquarters. Branded also operates the Branded Hospitality Marketplace, a digital e-commerce platform providing best-in-class technology, innovation, professional services, and suppliers for the food and beverage segment. For more information on Branded Strategic Hospitality, visit www.brandedstrategic.com. To subscribe to Branded's podcast, "Hospitality Hangout," visit https://www.foodabletv.com/hospitality-hangout.

About Galley Solutions

Galley was developed alongside culinary experts at the largest food provider in San Francisco, and managed the serving over 5,000 meals per day. The team of culinary professionals who helped build this intuitive and powerful system soon begged for it to be made publicly available.

Galley takes an approach that our customers have said is the only "right way" to food production planning by delivering beautiful and easy-to-use tools that empower growing businesses to master their food operations and profitability. Our system for collecting data around recipes, menus, and inventory allows us to bridge the gap between food & technology, handing both chefs in the kitchen and back-office executives power over their food data.

We're thrilled to partner with innovative foodservice organizations that want to understand and optimize their food production processes and profit margins in a whole new way.

